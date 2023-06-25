Beijing parks receive 3.26 million visitors during Dragon Boat Festival holiday – Xinhua English.news.cn

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the high temperature continued to break records. Many citizens are not afraid of the high temperature and heat, and come to Beijing Yanqing Badaling Great Wall to play. Meteorological experts remind that the public should take measures to prevent heatstroke and cool down when traveling.Photo by reporter Pan Zhiwang

The reporter learned from the Municipal Landscaping Bureau that during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the city’s parks received a total of 3.26 million tourists, and the Summer Palace, Temple of Heaven, Badaling, Shidu and other park scenic spots were very popular. The Municipal Park Management Center released statistics yesterday: During the three-day holiday, municipal parks received a total of 1.008 million tourists. Among them, the top three are: the Summer Palace with 283,200 visits, the Temple of Heaven Park with 223,700 visits, and the Beijing Zoo with 115,400 visits.

During this holiday, the enthusiasm of citizens to visit the park was high. The parks in the city welcomed 980,000, 1.15 million and 1.13 million visitors in three days, an increase of 61% compared with the same period last year.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Landscaping Bureau, there are currently 44 parks in the city implementing the reservation system. During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, a total of 750,000 people entered the park through reservations. Among them, the Summer Palace, Temple of Heaven Park, Beijing Zoo, Yuanmingyuan Ruins Park, Shidu Scenic Area, and Badaling Great Wall Scenic Area are relatively popular.

The Dragon Boat Festival is a traditional Chinese festival, and this small holiday naturally has more cultural flavors. During the festival, the parks integrate the traditional elements of the Dragon Boat Festival with elements such as ancient buildings, gardens, ecology, history, and culture, fully explore the content of the Dragon Boat Festival in terms of plant habits, character allusions, and historical culture, and increase participation in the gardens. Youth Science Popularization Road, Tiantan Park “Festival in the Temple of Heaven”, Beihai Park “India Meditation”, Xiangshan Park “Xiangshan Wonderful Night”, Zizhuyuan Park “Food Research in Painting”, Chinese Garden Museum “Summer Garden Residence”, etc. Online and offline activities to create a fun and immersive garden experience. In the face of high temperature weather, many parks have opened multiple channels to facilitate tourists to enter the park quickly, and ensure the safety of tourists to visit the park through road sprinkling to cool down, broadcast service reminders, and emergency rescue for heatstroke prevention. In order to ensure the welfare and health of animals, Beijing Zoo has opened all doors connecting indoors and outdoors, allowing animals to come in and out freely, and some animals have reduced the time they spend outside. The Temple of Heaven Park Tourist Service Center replenishes free drinking water in a timely manner to ensure that tourists can drink water to relieve heatstroke; small medicine boxes are equipped at gate areas, scenic spots, and tourist service centers, adding Huoxiangzhengqi water and other heatstroke prevention and cooling drugs to ensure Provide the fastest rescue for tourists. (Reporter Zhu Songmei Dai Lili)

(Original title: 3.26 million visitors to Beijing parks during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Municipal parks receive one million tourists)

