by admin

This afternoon (August 7), at the 384th press conference on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, Xu Hejian, Deputy Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Municipal Government Information Office, and Municipal Government spokesperson, informed:

In the past month, there have been sporadic confirmed cases in Beijing after the expiration of the overseas entry quarantine period or related imported cases from outside Beijing. Although these are sporadic cases, they were quickly brought under control, but it gives us a warning that it is currently the summer vacation, and there is a high mobility of people. The epidemic continues to spread abroad, and the domestic epidemic spreads in many places. The epidemic prevention and control in the capital cannot be slack, and the string of epidemic prevention and control must still be tightened. It is necessary to adhere to the general strategy of external defense input and internal defense rebound, adhere to dynamic clearing and unswerving, conscientiously implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and compress the responsibilities of the Quartet. Citizens and friends should continue to protect themselves, and jointly continue to consolidate the hard-won results of epidemic prevention and control.

Strictly preventing overseas import and import from Beijing is the current focus of epidemic prevention and control in the capital. Strictly manage the epidemic prevention when entering and returning to Beijing, and do a good job of epidemic prevention and control when entering and entering Beijing. Persons with a history of living in the county (city, district, or flag) where one or more local new coronavirus infections are located within 7 days are strictly restricted from entering and returning to Beijing.

(Headquarters reporter Wang Feng and Fu Hailiang)

