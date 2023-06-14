Home » Beijing Plays United Front and Divides, Invites 5,000 People from Taiwan to Participate in the Strait Forum – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin
News

Beijing Plays United Front and Divides, Invites 5,000 People from Taiwan to Participate in the Strait Forum – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin

by admin
  1. Beijing is playing with the united front, inviting 5,000 people from Taiwan to participate in the Straits Forum Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  2. Taiwan’s opposition parties respond to China Straits Forum debut RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. The Straits Forum will be held in Xiamen, Fujian on Friday, and more than 5,000 people from all walks of life in Taiwan are invited | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. Criticizing the DPP for blocking the Strait Forum, Zhu Lilun is sour: Lai Qingde is anti-China and wants to have dinner with Xi Jinping? Chinatimes.com
  5. The Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council bans militia groups from participating in the Straits Forum China’s Taiwan Affairs Office: “Green Terror” is so arrogant | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Post-epidemic special regulations submitted to the Ministry to propose 2 subsidy measures with a budget of 27.4 billion

You may also like

Coalition agrees: what should change in the heating...

Authorities highlight a new day without registering homicides...

UNESCO included Tribugá-Cupica-Baudó as a new biosphere reserve

Day of Encounter | News.at

They install high-speed internet in the park of...

Petro arrives in Germany to seek investment with...

Charitable deeds highlight the temperature of the city...

A7 in Hamburg: Northbound section closed | >...

429 kilos of drugs are seized from the...

Three people have been victims of dog attacks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy