Source title: Beijing-produced grapes, apples, big pears, 4 kinds of fruits with national landmarks are ripe

Yanhuai River Valley grapes, Pinggu Fojianxi pears, Daxing Jinba Huangya pears, Yanqing Guoguang apples, and four kinds of agricultural products with national geographical indications in Beijing have been ripe for the market recently, welcoming a bumper harvest. “It’s a good time to eat Buddha and see the joy. It can usually be picked until mid-to-late October. This year is another harvest year.” In the orchard in Maoshanhou Village, Jinhaihu Town, Pinggu District, Lao Tang looked at the red orchards in the orchard. The pears, which are yellow and white, round and full, and bright in color, hang all over the branches, and the words are full of joy. Lao Tang is a veteran. He has been planting Buddha’s joy for 26 years. He has his own “secret weapon” for how to grow good pears. “The fruits that fall from the trees are collected and made into organic fertilizer through natural fermentation. The pears grown with this fertilizer are very good in appearance and taste, attracting many repeat customers.” Maoshan Houcun is surrounded by mountains on three sides from east to west, and the south is low, forming an inverted “U”-shaped small basin and regional microclimate, with a large temperature difference between day and night. The pear trees in the village are all planted on sunny slopes with sufficient sunlight, which makes the sugar content of pears extremely high. The soil here is also rich in potassium and various trace elements, producing pears with a unique flavor. According to Ma Xiaoyong, secretary of the village party branch, Maoshanhou Village, as the place of origin of Fo Jianxi, has been registered and protected by the national agricultural product geographical indication in March 2016. See also More infections among young people, among the elderly the vaccine effect: this is how the virus has moved in Fvg since the beginning of the year Yanhuai Valley grapes are also in the best picking period. Located in Tangjiabao Village, Yanqing Town, Yanqing District, Beijing Golden Millet Planting Professional Cooperative is a greenhouse grape planting base with the largest variety of grapes and the largest area in the Yanhuai Valley grape-producing area. “The annual output of grapes in 2021 is 200,000 kilograms, and the output value is 12 million yuan.” According to the person in charge of the cooperative, the Yanhuai River Valley grape production area is located in the “golden zone” of grape cultivation at 40 degrees north latitude. The grapes produced here are full of ears and uniform in size. , Bright color, more juice, sweet and refreshing taste, rich in organic acids, minerals and a variety of vitamins and amino acids. In addition, Daxing golden pears grown in the “Mengjin soil” sandy land in Pangezhuang Town, Daxing, and Yanqing Guoguang apples grown in the mid-latitude regions with higher altitudes in the Yanqing Basin are also ripe for the market. According to reports, at present, the city has a total of 35 kinds of agricultural products with national geographical indications, including chestnuts from Yanshan, white pears from Jingxi, persimmons from Fangshan, mulberries from Daxing, as well as five-clawed Peking chicken, fat and tender Peking duck, etc. The rich products brought by the diverse geographical environment carry the memory of the ancient capital of Beijing. In the future, the agricultural department of Beijing will continue to implement the national geographical indication protection project to better promote the upgrading of agricultural products industry and the improvement of product quality. See also Covid in Italy, the bulletin of 25 April: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

Yanhuai River Valley grapes, Pinggu Fojianxi pears, Daxing Jinba Huangya pears, Yanqing Guoguang apples, and four kinds of agricultural products with national geographical indications in Beijing have been ripe for the market recently, welcoming a bumper harvest.

“It’s a good time to eat Buddha and see the joy. It can usually be picked until mid-to-late October. This year is another harvest year.” In the orchard in Maoshanhou Village, Jinhaihu Town, Pinggu District, Lao Tang looked at the red orchards in the orchard. The pears, which are yellow and white, round and full, and bright in color, hang all over the branches, and the words are full of joy. Lao Tang is a veteran. He has been planting Buddha’s joy for 26 years. He has his own “secret weapon” for how to grow good pears. “The fruits that fall from the trees are collected and made into organic fertilizer through natural fermentation. The pears grown with this fertilizer are very good in appearance and taste, attracting many repeat customers.”

Maoshan Houcun is surrounded by mountains on three sides from east to west, and the south is low, forming an inverted “U”-shaped small basin and regional microclimate, with a large temperature difference between day and night. The pear trees in the village are all planted on sunny slopes with sufficient sunlight, which makes the sugar content of pears extremely high. The soil here is also rich in potassium and various trace elements, producing pears with a unique flavor. According to Ma Xiaoyong, secretary of the village party branch, Maoshanhou Village, as the place of origin of Fo Jianxi, has been registered and protected by the national agricultural product geographical indication in March 2016.

Yanhuai Valley grapes are also in the best picking period. Located in Tangjiabao Village, Yanqing Town, Yanqing District, Beijing Golden Millet Planting Professional Cooperative is a greenhouse grape planting base with the largest variety of grapes and the largest area in the Yanhuai Valley grape-producing area. “The annual output of grapes in 2021 is 200,000 kilograms, and the output value is 12 million yuan.” According to the person in charge of the cooperative, the Yanhuai River Valley grape production area is located in the “golden zone” of grape cultivation at 40 degrees north latitude. The grapes produced here are full of ears and uniform in size. , Bright color, more juice, sweet and refreshing taste, rich in organic acids, minerals and a variety of vitamins and amino acids.

In addition, Daxing golden pears grown in the “Mengjin soil” sandy land in Pangezhuang Town, Daxing, and Yanqing Guoguang apples grown in the mid-latitude regions with higher altitudes in the Yanqing Basin are also ripe for the market.

According to reports, at present, the city has a total of 35 kinds of agricultural products with national geographical indications, including chestnuts from Yanshan, white pears from Jingxi, persimmons from Fangshan, mulberries from Daxing, as well as five-clawed Peking chicken, fat and tender Peking duck, etc. The rich products brought by the diverse geographical environment carry the memory of the ancient capital of Beijing. In the future, the agricultural department of Beijing will continue to implement the national geographical indication protection project to better promote the upgrading of agricultural products industry and the improvement of product quality.