Our newspaper, Beijing, April 6th (Reporter Wang Haonan) The reporter recently learned from the Beijing Municipal Service Administration that Beijing will focus on promoting high-quality development and improving high-quality life, continue to promote the reform of government services, and promote the facilitation of government service centers at all levels upgrade. In order to facilitate business affairs for the general public, Beijing will achieve a 100% settlement rate, a 100% entrustment acceptance rate, and a 100% authorization approval rate for municipal and district-level government service centers, and build 100 street (township) government service centers and 1,000 community (village) ) Standardized construction demonstration model.

This year, the Beijing Municipal Affairs Service Network will implement a unified application acceptance mode of “one-stop declaration” for more than 400 items such as the payment and deposit of housing provident funds by new units and the receipt of files. Optimized 133 “cross-provincial handling” items and services, and added 22 “cross-provincial handling” items such as social security payment and provident fund supplementary payment. According to the relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Administration Service Administration, Beijing will coordinate the construction of an integrated policy support platform for the whole city, bringing together various policies that benefit enterprises and the people at both urban and municipal levels, and actively push them to enterprises and the masses, so as to improve the sense of gain and satisfaction of enterprises and the masses .

