People’s Daily Online, Beijing, November 27 (Li Bo) This afternoon, Beijing held the 426th press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic. At the meeting, Wang Xiaoe, head of the news group of the medical treatment and nosocomial infection prevention group of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group, member of the Party Committee of the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission, and spokesperson Wang Xiaoe, introduced that in order to ensure the safety and health of the people, meet the epidemic situation During the period, the medical treatment and nosocomial infection prevention team rationally allocated resources and optimized service measures according to the situation of epidemic prevention and control, combined with service needs, and strived to build key personnel involved in the epidemic with “clear needs, clear channels, detailed measures, and fast response” medical security system.

Improve medical service guarantee. Designate hospitals with complete clinical specialties and strong comprehensive treatment capabilities as designated hospitals and designated fever clinics for the treatment of people at risk of epidemics in the district. The fever clinics and emergency services provide 24-hour services, and special personnel are responsible for 24-hour reception and referral of key epidemic-related personnel. Open a green channel, simplify the process, shorten the stay time of personnel in the hospital, and provide convenience for community workers to prescribe medicines on behalf of them.

Find out the needs of key personnel. Carry out radiotherapy, chemotherapy, dialysis, etc. that require continuous medical service personnel and key personnel such as pregnant women and children, formulate a security account for key personnel, and grasp the basic conditions of key personnel, diseases, medical needs, commonly used drugs, and medical institutions that receive daily visits Information such as medical security methods and planned medical institutions after closure and control, so that responsibilities are assigned to people, plans, and institutions. Medical institutions that carry out hemodialysis, tumor radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and obstetric services conduct investigations on the conditions of patients treated in their institutions to understand whether there are control areas and the conditions of patients in the observation period.

Respond quickly to medical needs. After community control and personnel are isolated, the community will take the initiative to inform the medical guarantee method, medical treatment process, community (village) contact person, contact information of Baoping community health service institution, and medical service guarantee telephone number during the epidemic in the whole region. Community contacts, community health service agencies, and medical service guarantee telephones in various districts are kept open 24 hours a day, and medical resources are connected in a timely manner according to residents’ medical needs, and residents’ medical needs are responded to and resolved.

Refined classified safeguards. According to the conditions of residents, we adopt classified protection measures. For those with 11 types of new coronary pneumonia symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and fatigue, point-to-point closed-loop transfers to designated hospitals for fever clinics; Set up medical centers, roving medical vehicles, etc. to ensure the medical needs of residents; for residents who need regular prescriptions, provide prescription services; for those who really need to go out for medical treatment after evaluation, they will be referred to the designated area of ​​​​the district-level designated hospital for medical treatment. Remote consultation or sending experts to provide support for on-site consultation; for dialysis patients, tumor radiotherapy and chemotherapy patients and other critically ill patients who need to maintain regular treatment, the original medical institution can provide uninterrupted medical services through time-segmented treatment and closed-loop point-to-point medical treatment; If it is indeed inappropriate to continue to provide due to the needs of epidemic prevention and control, the district-level designated hospital where the person at risk of the epidemic is located will undertake the follow-up treatment tasks, and the original receiving institution will actively provide support and guarantee through remote consultation; for pregnant women whose due date is within the control period, the The District Obstetrics Quality Management Office connects with the filing institutions, conducts key follow-up visits and key management, organizes timely medical treatment when emergency medical treatment is needed, and protects the safety of mothers and babies.

Unimpeded channels for going out to seek medical treatment. Combined with the actual situation, the channels for all kinds of people to go out for medical treatment are unblocked. For key patients who need to go out for treatment, community workers or stationed staff will contact the designated hospitals in the district or the original receiving medical institutions, and transfer the patients to the doctor by calling an ambulance or private car After seeing a doctor in a medical institution, they will be transferred back to the community or isolation point through a closed loop after the consultation; for urgent and critically ill patients, they and their family members can directly dial 120 emergency number, and at the same time contact the community (village) contact person to connect with 120 ambulance and transfer to the district-level designated point Hospitals or nearby medical institutions provide treatment to ensure the safety of those at risk of the epidemic.

Wang Xiaoe said that next, the medical treatment and nosocomial infection prevention team will closely follow the epidemic prevention and control situation, optimize the medical service guarantee measures for people at risk of the epidemic in real time, meet the medical needs of residents in the epidemic-affected areas, and make every effort to ensure the safety and health of residents in the capital.

