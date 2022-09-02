Source title: Beijing Publishing Group’s Digital Collection at the Service Trade Fair highlights Beijing-flavored culture

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, September 2 (Reporter Bao Congying) From August 31 to September 5, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (hereinafter referred to as the Service Trade Fair) will be held at the National Convention Center and Shougang Park. Beijing Publishing Group appeared in the “Technology Empowering Culture Section” in the cultural and tourism service special exhibition area of ​​the CIFTIS, as well as the Xicheng Cultural and Tourism Exhibition Area and the “Cloud Exhibition Hall”. The exhibition area incorporates a large number of technological elements, and brings immersive viewing experience to the audience through various forms such as virtual “sky screen” display and interactive experience of VR digital fusion media products. At this service trade fair, Beijing Publishing Group launched the “20th National Congress” theme books, award-winning masterpieces in recent years, works to promote the spirit of the Winter Olympics and other good books all appeared. In addition to the exhibition and display of traditional books, it also focuses on launching a series of integrated publishing products, such as “City on Snow 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Ecological Humanities Journey” (DVD) audiobook, “The Backbone of the Republic” – Scientists Picture Book Series, etc. Multi-category e-books, audio and video products; professional opera appreciation and traditional culture dissemination platforms “Guoyun Inheritance App”, “Guoyun Inheritance – Chinese Peking Opera Inheritance Forum” and other knowledge service products, and through head-mounted VR equipment, Audiobook display walls, multimedia interactive terminals and other equipment bring readers a new reading experience. See also Ronaldo ko, no Atalanta-Juve: "He played too many games" As a beneficial attempt to explore the integration of Beijing-style culture and modern technology, in the Xicheng Cultural and Tourism Exhibition Area, Beijing Publishing Group, Zhongtu Yunchuang Co., Ltd. and China Telecom Tianyi Digital Collection Co., Ltd. jointly developed the first original digital collection “Rabbit Lord “Duofu”. 5G reading experience booth, this product is highlighted by the vivid and lovely image of “The Rabbit Lord “Duofu”, relying on 5G technology, using VR virtual reality equipment throughout the process, applying Quill 2.0 software system to create in 3D stereo space, and introducing light field AR technology has built a cultural sky from the “‘October’ brand cluster” to the 5G reading experience area, so that the digital collections show a strong Beijing-style culture. In addition, in the online exhibition area of ​​the current service trade fair, the group has carefully built a “3D cloud booth” rich in Beijing’s cultural characteristics and characteristics of the times, focusing on displaying more than 200 kinds of high-quality publications, e-books, and financial media products, breaking new ground. The time and space limitations of offline activities complement and complement each other with offline activities. It also fully demonstrated the group’s publishing lineup, copyright trade achievements, copyright export, cultural “going out” and other work achievements to publishers at home and abroad. The reporter was informed that at the “Cultural Integration Development Project Promotion Conference”, a key event of the current service trade fair, Beijing Publishing Group plans to sign and promote a number of key projects, with a total amount of 25 million yuan.

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, September 2 (Reporter Bao Congying) From August 31 to September 5, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (hereinafter referred to as the Service Trade Fair) will be held at the National Convention Center and Shougang Park. Beijing Publishing Group appeared in the “Technology Empowering Culture Section” in the cultural and tourism service special exhibition area of ​​the CIFTIS, as well as the Xicheng Cultural and Tourism Exhibition Area and the “Cloud Exhibition Hall”. The exhibition area incorporates a large number of technological elements, and brings immersive viewing experience to the audience through various forms such as virtual “sky screen” display and interactive experience of VR digital fusion media products.

At this service trade fair, Beijing Publishing Group launched the “20th National Congress” theme books, award-winning masterpieces in recent years, works to promote the spirit of the Winter Olympics and other good books all appeared. In addition to the exhibition and display of traditional books, it also focuses on launching a series of integrated publishing products, such as “City on Snow 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Ecological Humanities Journey” (DVD) audiobook, “The Backbone of the Republic” – Scientists Picture Book Series, etc. Multi-category e-books, audio and video products; professional opera appreciation and traditional culture dissemination platforms “Guoyun Inheritance App”, “Guoyun Inheritance – Chinese Peking Opera Inheritance Forum” and other knowledge service products, and through head-mounted VR equipment, Audiobook display walls, multimedia interactive terminals and other equipment bring readers a new reading experience.

As a beneficial attempt to explore the fusion of Beijing-style culture and modern technology, in the Xicheng Cultural and Tourism Exhibition Area, Beijing Publishing Group, Zhongtu Yunchuang Co., Ltd. and China Telecom Tianyi Digital Collection Co., Ltd. jointly developed the first original digital collection “Rabbit Lord “Duofu”. 5G reading experience booth, this product is highlighted by the vivid and lovely image of “The Rabbit Lord “Duofu”, relying on 5G technology, using VR virtual reality equipment throughout the process, applying Quill 2.0 software system to create in 3D stereo space, and introducing light field AR technology has built a cultural sky from the “‘October’ brand cluster” to the 5G reading experience area, so that the digital collections show a strong Beijing-style culture.

In addition, in the online exhibition area of ​​the current service trade fair, the group has carefully built a “3D cloud booth” rich in Beijing’s cultural characteristics and characteristics of the times, focusing on displaying more than 200 kinds of high-quality publications, e-books, and financial media products, breaking new ground. The time and space limitations of offline activities complement and complement each other with offline activities. It also fully demonstrated the group’s publishing lineup, copyright trade achievements, copyright export, cultural “going out” and other work achievements to publishers at home and abroad.

The reporter was informed that at the “Cultural Integration Development Project Promotion Conference”, a key event of the current service trade fair, Beijing Publishing Group plans to sign and promote a number of key projects, with a total amount of 25 million yuan.