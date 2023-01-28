Original title: Beijing’s cultural tourism market recovers strongly

Despite the cold snap during the Spring Festival holiday, a large number of citizens still walked into the Shichahai Ice Rink to experience ice fun by the Bell and Drum Tower.Photo by our reporter Sun Jian

Yesterday, at the Shougang Park Ice Rink, the citizens enjoyed the fun on the ice.Newspaper special photographer Li Wenming

Yesterday, the World Flower Grand View Garden was full of tourists.Special photographer Pang Zhengzheng

In Wangfujing Bookstore, young readers experience the production of hairy monkeys.Photo by our reporter Fang Fei

Our reporter Li Yang

During the Spring Festival holiday, the Beijing cultural tourism market recovered strongly. Statistics from the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism show that the city received 7.128 million tourists, an increase of 6.2% year-on-year, returning to 88% of 2019; the total tourism revenue was 7.46 billion yuan, an increase of 57.6% year-on-year, returning to 2019 91%; per capita consumption was 1,047 yuan, a year-on-year increase of 48.4% and a year-on-year increase of 4%.

The Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism launched a series of activities with the theme of “2023 Happy Spring Festival Enjoying Beijing” during the holidays, focusing on the three major services of public culture, performances and tourism, bringing out a strong flavor of the New Year.

Tourism business district becomes a consumption hotspot

During the seven-day Spring Festival holiday, the top ten tourist attractions (areas) are: Wangfujing 1.43 million person-times; Qianmen Street Scenic Area 908,000 person-times; Nanluoguxiang 400,000 person-times; ; Yuanmingyuan 318,000 person-times; Le Duogang Holiday Plaza 307,000 person-times; Tiantan Park 301,000 person-times; Among them, 7 comprehensive consumers in tourism business circles are on the list.

According to the analysis of the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, during the Spring Festival holiday, the number of visitors received by the 158 key tourist attractions (regions) monitored by the city has decreased compared with the same period in 2019, but tourism revenue has increased by 19% compared with 2019. “This is due to the income contribution from tourism and consumption gathering areas such as holiday emerging tourism business districts and commercial blocks.”

Ice and snow tourism has become the number one theme of rural tourism

A total of 1.341 million tourists were received in Beijing’s rural tourism during the holidays, a year-on-year increase of 54.4%, an increase of 22% over 2019; operating income was 162.89 million yuan, an increase of 18% year-on-year, and an increase of 51% over 2019. The top three tourists received are Yanqing District with 758,000 person-times, Huairou District with 204,000 person-times, and Miyun District with 148,000 person-times.

Ice and snow tourism is the number one theme of winter country tourism. Yanqing District continues the brand effect of the Winter Olympics area, and the number of tourists it receives accounts for 57% of the total number of rural tourism tourists in the city, and it continues to rank first in the number of rural tourism receptions. A variety of cultural and tourism products in the area were launched during the Spring Festival holiday, attracting many tourists: For example, the National Snowmobile and Sled Center “Winter Olympic Track Experience Project” was officially launched, attracting many tourists to experience the speed and passion of “F1 on Ice”; The “Snow Dragon” tour is open to the public. Tourists can take a shuttle bus and get a panoramic view of the Winter Olympic Village from the viewing platform; the Badaling Night Great Wall is open for the first time during the Spring Festival holiday.

During the Spring Festival this year, the city has launched a total of 78 tourism routes with eight major themes, making use of rich cultural tourism and sports resources such as Winter Olympics cultural theme tourism and ice and snow tours. Many scenic spots, parks, and ski resorts have launched ice and snow-themed activities, which are combined with traditional Spring Festival activities to promote the quality, upgrading and efficiency of holiday tourism consumption.

The number of performances, audience and box office increased

The city’s 87 theaters held a total of 1,061 offline commercial performances for 174 sets, attracting 217,000 audiences, and box office revenue of 33.635 million yuan. The number of performances, number of audiences, and box office revenue increased by 38.2%, 64.4%, and 27.1% year-on-year respectively.

Watch the Beijing series of repertoire performances, Chinese New Year performances, concerts, dramas (the most box office revenue), song and dance dramas, comedies, cross talks, talk shows (the most performances) and other comedy performances in turn, creating a joyful and peaceful festival atmosphere , Inspired the potential of holiday cultural consumption.

During the Spring Festival holiday, the city organized 1,837 offline and online mass cultural activities and 3,653 sessions, attracting 10.43 million people to participate. The number of activities increased by 63.4% year-on-year, and the number of activities increased by 68% year-on-year. The activities include Spring Festival temple fairs, Spring Festival folk cultural activities, public welfare performances, public welfare film screenings, intangible cultural heritage experiences, cultural lectures, reading promotion, exhibitions and other forms. feast of cultural tourism.

