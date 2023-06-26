Home » Beijing recommends educational centers refrain from outdoor activities due to heat wave
Beijing recommends educational centers refrain from outdoor activities due to heat wave

As most of the territory of the Chinese capital Beijing is experiencing high temperatures lately, the municipal education authorities have asked local schools to refrain from organizing large-scale outdoor activities, to ensure the well-being of the students. students.

On Friday night, the relevant authorities published a notice outlining specific measures to modify the schedule of outdoor activities for children and youth and to reduce, or even suspend, classes during periods of high temperature.

Starting Sunday, the first working day after the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, schools are advised not to hold extended outdoor activities for students due to sweltering heat, according to the notice.

Beijing issued a red alert for high temperatures on Friday, the highest in the national alert system, as a scorching heat wave hit the city.

According to earlier forecasts from the city’s weather station, most areas of Beijing are expected to experience maximum temperatures between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius from Friday to Sunday.

