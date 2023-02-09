Source title: Beijing releases “school week” traffic travel tips “school week” travel tips released Next week morning and evening peak pressure will be prominent

On February 9, the Beijing Traffic Operation Monitoring and Dispatching Center issued a "school week" traffic travel reminder. Starting from next week, primary and secondary schools in the city will reopen in full swing, and the urban road network will present the characteristics of prominent peak pressure, long duration, early morning peak, and late evening peak. Next week (February 13-19) will be the first week of school. With the full recovery of social production and life, commuting and school trips are superimposed, and the traffic flow on the road has increased. According to the forecast of the Beijing Traffic Operation Monitoring and Dispatching Center, the morning and evening peak peaks of all working days next week will be around 8.0, reaching the level of severe congestion. The peak pressure on Monday morning and the evening peak on Tuesday and Friday are prominent, and the peak is expected to reach 8.3. From a daily perspective, the morning peak next week will be about 30 minutes earlier than the recent one, and the evening peak will be delayed by about 25 minutes. The morning peak reached a moderate congestion level around 7:45, and reached a severe congestion level around 8:15 and lasted for about 45 minutes. The congestion is serious around 18:15-18:45 in the evening peak. Among them, the traffic pressure is the most prominent on Monday morning peak hours from 8:00 to 8:30; the traffic pressure on Tuesday and Friday evening peak hours from 18:00 to 19:00 is the most prominent, and may exceed 8.3. up to 8.8. In terms of space, key school districts such as Shijia School District, West Chang'an Street School District, Desheng School District, and Zhongguancun School District, and key business and office districts such as Guomao, Wangjing, Zhongguancun Software Park, Wukesong, Lize Business District, Fengtai Science and Technology Park, etc. Concentrated traffic pressure during the time period. The second, third, fourth, and fifth ring roads in the eastern, northern, and western regions, as well as major expressways such as Beijing-Tibet, Jingcheng, Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao, Beijing-Kaikai, Airport Expressway, and Jingtong Expressway, and major connecting lines such as Lianshi Road and Fushi Road , the morning and evening peak traffic flow will show the obvious tidal characteristics of "early in and late out". In this regard, the education department will organize students from all schools to arrive at the school at the wrong time and enter immediately. The public security traffic control department has strengthened the deployment of police forces, and has done a good job in maintaining order around the campus, guiding parking, and handling accidents quickly and quickly. The transportation department organized buses and subways to take measures such as increasing the capacity during peak hours and extending the operating hours during peak hours. The transportation department reminds the public that for commuting to school, it is recommended to choose green transportation to pick up and drop off students; parents who drive to pick up and drop off students should stop and go around the campus, obey the command and guidance of public security, traffic control, school and other departments, and jointly maintain good traffic order . For commuting travel, citizens are advised to plan their travel time and methods reasonably, try to travel off-peak as much as possible, avoid peak hours and roads around schools, and choose public transportation for green travel.

