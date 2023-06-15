Home » Beijing responds to Yellen: “The IMF is not the US International Monetary Fund”
Beijing responds to Yellen: "The IMF is not the US International Monetary Fund"

Beijing responds to Yellen: "The IMF is not the US International Monetary Fund"

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) “is not the US International Monetary Fund,” and the World Bank does not serve Washington’s interests either, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday. In this way he commented on recent statements by the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, that the IMF and the World Bank reflect US values ​​and serve as a counterbalance against unsustainable loans from countries like China.

“The IMF and the World Bank are multilateral financial institutions and platforms that reflect the trend toward greater democracy in international relations and the advancement of international cooperation on the basis of fully taking into account the interests of all member states,” Wang said. .

The spokesman also accused the US of launching “unprecedented massive interest rate hikes” and aggravating the debt problems of certain countries. “USA. it needs to take concrete measures to help developing countries, involve multilateral financial institutions in being part of the debt treatment solution instead of bringing geopolitical confrontation in multilateral financial institutions”, he concluded. with RT

