President Tsai Ing-wen of the Republic of China set off on Wednesday to visit allies in Central America and is expected to meet with House Speaker McCarthy in Los Angeles next week. CCP officials threatened to “counterattack” in response. Some analysts pointed out that Beijing’s overreaction may be counterproductive and self-defeating. The outside world has noticed that the CCP is strengthening its military expansion and preparations for war. The reserve force will reach 7.3 million within five years, posing a threat not only to the Taiwan Strait, but also to the region and the world.

President Tsai Ing-wen of the Republic of China set off on Wednesday (March 29) for the “Democracy Partners for Common Prosperity Journey”. She will visit two friendly countries, Guatemala and Belize.

Tsai’s stop in the United States before continuing on to Central America is aimed at boosting Taiwan’s international image and strengthening security and economic ties with the United States, Taiwan’s most important partner.

“External pressure will not hinder our determination to move forward to the world,” Tsai Ing-wen said before her flight to New York on Wednesday. “We are calm and confident and will not bow or provoke.”

She is expected to meet House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles next week, in what would be the highest-level in-person meeting by a Taiwanese leader in the United States since Beijing established relations with Washington in 1979.

Bonnie Glasser, director of the Asia Program at the Virtue Marshall Foundation, said, “She (Tsai Ing-wen) wants to show that the DPP provides a very strong Taiwan-US relationship and therefore contributes to Taiwan’s security. She also wants to show that , while Taiwan may lose some diplomatic allies, it has partners that are very steadfast in their support of Taiwan and its security.”

On March 29, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, criticized that China has repeatedly lodged solemn representations with the US regarding Tsai Ing-wen’s “transit” issue.

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the Communist Party of China emphasized that if Tsai Ing-wen meets with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives McCarthy, she will definitely fight back, which makes Tsai Ing-wen’s trip attract much attention.

The U.S. State Department’s chief deputy spokesman Battelle reiterated on Tuesday that Tsai Ing-wen’s transit is in line with U.S. policy, long-standing practice, and the nature of the unofficial relationship between the United States and Taiwan.

White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby (John Kirby) pointed out at the media briefing that transit is not uncommon. This is the seventh time Tsai Ing-wen has transited through the United States. It is an unofficial visit and a private trip. When asked whether he would send officials to meet with Tsai Ing-wen, Kirby said the US had no such plan.

Taiwan’s Central Radio quoted a senior U.S. official who did not want to be named as saying: “China (the CCP) has absolutely no reason to use this as an excuse to overreact to Taiwan or further coerce Taiwan.”

The senior official also said that McCarthy’s meeting with Tsai Ing-wen was not a sign of any escalation on the US side, and that in the past Taiwan’s leaders “have met with members of the US Congress almost every time they cross the border”.

Just before Tsai Ing-wen’s departure, the White House suddenly canceled Tsai Ing-wen’s transit briefing, sparking speculation.

The New York Times reported on March 29 that when President Tsai Ing-wen of the Republic of China traveled to the United States, she was laying out a diplomatic agenda to strengthen ties with Western countries and preserve Taiwan’s autonomy while trying to avoid a possible crisis with Beijing.

The report said China was particularly sensitive about her possible meeting with McCarthy, and Beijing could try to punish Taiwan by staging large-scale military exercises around the island, repeating the reaction after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last summer. At that time, China launched missiles into the waters off the coast of Taiwan, four of which flew high above the island of Taiwan and conducted exercises close to the coast of Taiwan.

With relations between Beijing and Washington already strained by growing competition for geopolitical and technological dominance, China may feel it has nothing to lose by taking a stab at it, as it did during Pelosi’s visit.

The New York Times reported that the ROC said it had considered the risk of a military response from the CCP. A few days before leaving, Tsai Ing-wen visited troops in Chiayi City. Taiwan has contingency plans for possible actions by Beijing’s military during President Tsai’s trip, ROC Defense Ministry officials said.

Some analysts believe that Beijing has reason to avoid a drastic reaction.

“Beijing appears to be trying to engage with various governments in Europe, Southeast Asia and Australia, while also seeking to boost its economy,” said Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore. “Overreacting will not help strengthen these relationships and Promote cooperation.”

The Chinese military has scaled back its activities in the Taiwan Strait in recent weeks, even as large overseas delegations from the Czech Republic, Britain and Germany visited the island, according to Ben Lewis, an independent defense analyst based in Washington. He has tracked Chinese military activity around the Taiwan Strait.

Excessive retaliation for Tsai’s visit could also backfire, angering ROC voters and prompting them to support Tsai’s party in the presidential election, the report said.

Beijing has sought to contrast its criticism of Tsai with its warm welcome to the Kuomintang, which hopes to prove to voters that it can ease tensions with the Chinese authorities. Former Republic of China President Ma Ying-jeou is on an unofficial 12-day visit to mainland China, which has been praised by Chinese media.

Caris Templeman, a political scientist with the Hoover Institution’s Taiwan Program in the Indo-Pacific region, said the meeting between Tsai Ing-wen and McCarthy may be a rare example where each side of the triangle between Beijing, Taiwan and Washington, Everyone can find some reason to claim victory.

McCarthy has previously suggested that he visit Taiwan directly, an idea that has raised concerns about giving China an excuse to increase its military activity. By holding the meeting on U.S. soil, Tsai may have given Beijing a reason to respond more moderately and also allowed Washington to avoid worsening tensions with Beijing.

Beijing may also see Tsai’s move to avoid McCarthy’s visit to Taiwan as part of a high-handed CCP campaign during Pelosi’s visit. But, Templeman said, “Taiwan will also see it as a victory that they get a public meeting with the number one member of Congress in the United States.”

The CCP’s reserve force will reach 7.3 million in five years

Voice of America reported on March 29 that since the implementation of the CCP’s “Reserve Personnel Law” in March this year, the outside world has become more vigilant about the CCP’s intention to strengthen its military and prepare for war.

Dr. Yang Taiyuan, former assistant professor of the Institute of Chinese Military Affairs at the National Defense University in Taiwan and now a special researcher at the Taiwan CCP Research Magazine, said that the purpose of the CCP’s reservist law is to hide soldiers from the people and hide the CCP’s ambition to expand its military.

He said: “(This) is tantamount to a disguised military expansion. This adjustment is to implement Xi Jinping’s request for war preparations and wars.”

Some Taiwanese media regard the CCP’s law on reservists as “the first step beyond the invasion of Taiwan by force.” In this regard, Yang Taiyuan said that the CCP’s current goal of building an army has actually surpassed the Taiwan Strait. In pursuit of the goal of becoming a regional power and a world power, the CCP promotes military modernization and prepares for wars, mainly to fight against European and American powers, not against Taiwan, but it can also be used in the Taiwan Strait when necessary.

The CCP’s reserve service includes reserve units affiliated to the CCP Army, personnel registered for reserve service, and military professional and technical personnel. The CCP never discloses the relevant number of reserve personnel easily. In September 2009, the CCP’s official media Xinhua News Agency reported that there were 510,000 reserve troops at that time, more than 5.3 million people registered for reserve service, and 1.2 million military professionals. million people. In other words, the CCP had 7.01 million reserve personnel in 2009, and there has been no relevant official public data since then.

Yang Taiyuan said that facing the severe world situation, the CCP authorities “need to fight immediately”, so it is estimated that more personnel will be assigned to the reserve force, and the number of registered reserve personnel will be reduced to more than 4 million. In order to win the informationized war, the number of local military professional and technical personnel will increase slightly to 1.5 million. Therefore, by 2027, the CCP’s reserve force is estimated to reach more than 7.3 million people, and 1.8 million of them are reserve forces, which are also the main force of the reserve force.

Yang Taiyuan is worried that the CCP’s military ambitions are not only aimed at the Taiwan Strait, but also pose a threat to the region and the world.

Su Ziyun, director of the National Defense Strategy and Resources Research Institute of the National Defense Security Research Institute in Taiwan, pointed out that the CCP’s 7.3 million reserve force is a conservative estimate. Considering China’s relatively large population base, it is reasonable to estimate that the reserve force plus the militia will exceed 14 million.

He said that although the CCP’s reserve personnel law is undoubtedly for the purpose of preparing for and fighting wars, it has no direct connection with the Taiwan Strait, because it is impossible for the CCP to devote tens of millions of manpower to crossing the sea.

He believes that if a war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, the amphibious landing will be a key battle, but the defense of the Taiwan Strait, the East China Sea and the South China Sea are all based on sea and air defense, and Taiwan will also rely on anti-aircraft missiles and anti-ship missiles to prevent the CCP. Therefore, the CCP’s reservists are more likely to be used as a supplement to logistics supplies during wartime, or to set up second-line troops to defend after the first-line main force sets off, or some personnel will also go to the front to support combat missions .

Su Ziyun said that the CCP’s expansion of the reserve force may not necessarily be directly interpreted as military expansion in disguise, because any country, including the democratic United States or the Commonwealth of Great Britain (Commonwealth of Nations), also has areas for national defense mobilization. Even though the CCP is the main threat to Taiwan, Taiwan should not scare itself, and don’t think that “the evil Communist bandits are targeting Taiwan in everything.” This kind of psychological burden is too heavy, and it will make ordinary people lose confidence, and it will be detrimental to Taiwan’s self-defense. So it’s just a matter of understanding the threat objectively.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.