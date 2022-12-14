Home News Beijing speeds up drug circulation to ensure citizens’ drug needs- Chinadaily.com.cn
News

Beijing speeds up drug circulation to ensure citizens’ drug needs- Chinadaily.com.cn

by admin
Beijing speeds up drug circulation to ensure citizens’ drug needs- Chinadaily.com.cn

On December 13, in Beijing, in the Beijing logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., staff were sorting and packing medicines. As the market’s demand for new coronavirus prevention and treatment drugs further increases, Beijing has established a municipal medical supplies department with the Market Supervision Bureau, the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Municipal Economic and Information Technology Bureau, and the Municipal Health and Health Commission as members. Emergency support special class. The special class office is located in the Municipal Food and Drug Administration, coordinating the circulation and transportation of drugs, and ensuring the drug needs of citizens.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhao Wenyu

On December 13, in Beijing, in the Beijing logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., staff were sorting and packing medicines.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhao Wenyu

On December 13, in Beijing, in the Beijing logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., staff were sorting and packing medicines.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhao Wenyu

In the Beijing logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., staff are sorting and packing medicines.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhao Wenyu

In the Beijing logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., staff are moving medicines.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhao Wenyu

In the Beijing logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., staff drive forklifts to carry medicines.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhao Wenyu

See also  Dl green pass, penalties for those who do not have it. Swabs to be paid by workers

[Responsible editor: Xu Ziming]

You may also like

Meloni in the Chamber, today the European Council:...

With a turnover of 10 million, the Fiera...

Doctor Giorgio Falcetto hit with an ax in...

China suspends itinerary codes, health codes and other...

Russian gas without interruptions, Tarvisio guarantees stocks

Survey 丨 Home rehabilitation how to seek medical...

Constitution to the newly eighteen-year-olds of Canale and...

The State Food and Drug Administration held a...

Pensions, here is the Calderone plan: generational relay,...

Beijing issued a postgraduate entrance examination reminder: Candidates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy