On December 13, in Beijing, in the Beijing logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., staff were sorting and packing medicines. As the market’s demand for new coronavirus prevention and treatment drugs further increases, Beijing has established a municipal medical supplies department with the Market Supervision Bureau, the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Municipal Economic and Information Technology Bureau, and the Municipal Health and Health Commission as members. Emergency support special class. The special class office is located in the Municipal Food and Drug Administration, coordinating the circulation and transportation of drugs, and ensuring the drug needs of citizens.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhao Wenyu

In the Beijing logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., staff are sorting and packing medicines.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhao Wenyu

In the Beijing logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., staff are moving medicines.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhao Wenyu

In the Beijing logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., staff drive forklifts to carry medicines.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhao Wenyu

