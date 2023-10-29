Beijing Sport University Celebrates 70 Years of Excellence and Contribution to Chinese Sports

Beijing Sport University (BSU) recently commemorated its 70th anniversary with a special ceremony held at the school. The event was attended by esteemed guests, including Gao Zhidan, Director of the State Sports General Administration and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, You Jun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Education Working Committee, and Wang Ruilian, Deputy Director of the State Sports General Administration and Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group.

The commemoration ceremony began with the solemn national anthem, setting the tone for the event. Zhang Jian, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and president of BSU, delivered a speech titled “The pursuit of excellence creates the seven-level style, and the call of duty continues to write the glorious chapter of the times.” In his address, he reflected on the school’s rich history and expressed the institution’s commitment to continue striving for excellence in the future. He emphasized the importance of determination and confidence as the university forges ahead on a new journey towards success.

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee and Emeritus Professor of Beijing Sport University, also extended his well wishes to BSU on its 70th birthday through a video message. Bach applauded the university for upholding the Olympic spirit and exemplifying the motto of “faster, higher, stronger, and more united.” He recognized the significant contributions that BSU has made to Chinese sports and the Olympic movement throughout history.

During the conference, You Jun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Committee, praised BSU and encouraged the university to seize opportunities, face challenges, and contribute to the high-quality development of the institution and the overall development of Beijing in the new era.

Gao Zhidan, Director of the State Sports General Administration, commended the dedication and commitment of BSU’s teachers and students. He acknowledged their role in revitalizing sports in China and expressed hopes for the university to continue making strides in its mission of strengthening the country. Gao urged BSU to embrace the challenges of the future with a resilient fighting spirit and enhance its ability to overcome obstacles. He expressed confidence that BSU would contribute to China‘s vision of becoming a powerful nation in sports and achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The 70th anniversary commemoration ceremony of Beijing Sport University was a momentous occasion that highlighted the institution’s rich history and set the stage for its future endeavors. With strong determination and unwavering commitment, BSU aims to continue its legacy of excellence and contribute to the growth and development of sports in China.

