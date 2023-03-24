People’s Daily Online, Beijing, March 24th (Li Bo) The reporter learned from the press conference on Beijing’s soil pollution prevention and control work held on March 24th that Beijing has strengthened the control of the source of soil pollution, highlighting the control of soil pollution in key areas and key industries, effectively Soil environmental risks are managed and controlled, and the city’s soil environment remains in good condition overall.

Consolidate the system foundation of soil ecological environment protection

On September 23, 2022, Beijing promulgated the “Regulations on the Prevention and Control of Soil Pollution in Beijing”, which will come into effect on January 1, 2023. This is the first local regulation on soil ecological environment protection in Beijing, which further consolidates the city’s soil ecological environment protection system. Base.

Further improve the responsibility system. The Beijing Department of Ecology and Environment has detailed the responsibilities of the city and district governments for soil pollution prevention and safe use, and requires sub-districts (townships) to incorporate soil pollution prevention and control into grid-based management. Clarify the comprehensive supervision of the ecological environment department, plan the natural resources, agriculture and rural areas, and landscaping departments to refine the supervision responsibilities, and other relevant departments implement supervision within the scope of their duties. It is clear that any organization or individual has the obligation to protect the soil and prevent soil pollution, and shall be responsible for the soil pollution caused by law.

Further refine management measures. The Beijing Department of Ecology and Environment has strengthened the prevention and control of soil pollution on agricultural land, and put forward prevention and control requirements and clarified the main responsibilities for different types of agricultural production such as facility agriculture, orchards, forest land, and livestock and poultry farms above designated size. Strengthen the risk prevention and control of construction land, put forward the requirements of prevention first and protection priority for key soil pollution supervision units, industrial enterprises with potential soil pollution and related facilities, and realize the whole chain control of investigation, evaluation and treatment. Strengthen the protection of unused land, clean up pollution according to law, implement restoration, and carry out regular inspections.

Further improve the security system. The Beijing Department of Ecology and Environment has highlighted source control, taking soil environmental quality as the basis for compiling and reviewing relevant land and space planning, and incorporating it into the overall management of natural resources as an important factor of land to ensure safe use. Share prevention and control information, implement a soil pollution prevention and control related information sharing system, and encourage the green and low-carbon development of the soil pollution prevention and control industry. Increased punishment, and set up corresponding legal responsibilities for newly added codes of conduct and requirements.

Systematic promotion of “three places” joint management

Xu Yifan, director of the Soil Ecological Environment Division of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment, introduced that Beijing was one of the first cities in the country to start preventing and controlling soil pollution in construction land. “After the issuance and implementation, it took the lead in implementing the “three-site” management of agricultural land, construction land, and unused land.

Xu Yifan said that the core of soil management on agricultural land is to ensure the environmental safety of edible agricultural products. Beijing took the lead in the country in completing a detailed investigation of the soil pollution of agricultural land, delineating the categories of soil environmental quality of cultivated land, and implementing classified management. Carry out soil pollution surveys on the newly added cultivated land that has been recultivated and reclaimed, and keep the safety bottom line of cultivated land access. For the polluted farmland, all safe use measures such as planting structure adjustment, fallow and crop rotation, and optimized fertilization are adopted to ensure the environmental safety of the origin of edible agricultural products; in accordance with the principle of “one season of production, one season of inspection”, the quality of edible agricultural products is coordinated to ensure the safety of edible agricultural products .

The safety and livability of the living environment is closely related to thousands of households. Beijing has set a good “entry gate” for construction land, updates the list of key soil pollution supervision units every year, and urges the units on the list to complete hidden danger investigations and self-monitoring according to the law; more than 7,000 innovations have been carried out Screening of the land used by the original sites of the closed enterprises, and timely bringing the vacated land into the scope of supervision. The “export gate” of construction land has been properly implemented, the whole process of interlocking management has been implemented, and the risk control and restoration registration system of construction land has been implemented. In recent years, about 4.9 million square meters of polluted land have been eliminated.

Try the unused areas of “integrated supervision” first. Unused land is an important part of the ecosystem and an important reserve land resource. On the basis of focusing on agricultural land and construction land, Beijing has included unused land in the scope of management and protection, and thoroughly investigated the soil environment of unused land in the city. In 2022, it was discovered that more than 230 mu of unused land was illegally occupied, all of which have been rectified.

Strengthen prevention and control of soil pollution sources

Xu Yifan said that in 2023, Beijing will strengthen the prevention and control of the source of soil pollution, and continue to fight the battle to defend the pure land.

Strengthen the prevention and control of pollution sources. The Beijing Department of Ecology and Environment takes the “field length system” as the starting point to strengthen the protection of cultivated land, promote green prevention and control of agriculture, scientifically use agricultural inputs, and promote a virtuous cycle of cultivated land soil ecosystem. With the “Forest Chief System” as the starting point, protect the soil resources of gardens and woodlands, promote the control of the amount of pesticides and fertilizers used for landscaping and greening, and ensure the quality of edible agricultural products produced. Control the “increase” of industrial pollution, promote the management of soil environment in industrial parks, and carry out pilot demonstrations of hidden dangers in key industries.

Strengthen the whole chain management of soil. The department of ecology and environment in Beijing has deepened planning and overall planning, continued to deepen the practical application of “one map” for soil pollution prevention and land and space planning, and promoted scientific and rational planning of land use. Highlight key management, dynamically update the directory of soil pollution risk control and restoration of construction land, and scientifically formulate risk control and restoration plans and organize their implementation. Standardize process management, improve restoration effect evaluation and filing requirements, and explore the “environmental restoration + development and construction” model.

Strengthen the construction of supporting systems. Beijing’s ecology and environment department has also improved the supporting policies and standards of the “Regulations on the Prevention and Control of Soil Pollution in Beijing”, researched and compiled guidelines for the investigation and evaluation of agricultural land, the prevention and control of soil pollution in industrial parks, and remote sensing monitoring of key construction land.

