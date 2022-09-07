Original title: The 264th meeting of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group and the 213th Meeting of the Capital Strictly Entering Beijing to Manage the Joint Prevention and Control Coordination Mechanism

News from this newspaper (Reporter Qi Mengzhu Fan Junsheng) Yesterday morning, the 264th meeting of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group and the 213th Meeting of the Capital Strictly Entering Beijing Management Joint Prevention and Control Coordination Mechanism were held. Study and schedule epidemic disposal work. Cai Qi, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Leader of the Leading Group for Prevention and Control, presided over the meeting, Chen Jining, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, Deputy Leader of the Leading Group for Prevention and Control, Li Wei, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Wei Xiaodong, Chairman of the CPPCC, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Deputy Director of the Prevention and Control Work Group Yin Yong, deputy head of the work leading group, attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that colleges and universities are an important part of the capital’s epidemic prevention and control. The Changping campus of Beijing University of Chemical Technology has detected many cases of positive infection, revealing that there are still weak links in the epidemic prevention and control in colleges and universities. The most urgent task at the moment is to speed up all aspects of emergency response such as flow traceability, investigation and control, and identification and transfer, strengthen campus epidemic prevention management and service guarantee, quickly cut off the virus transmission chain, and resolutely prevent risk spillovers to ensure the health of teachers and students and the safety of the campus. Safety.

The meeting emphasized that we must go all out to deal with the epidemic situation on campus. The city is in charge of the on-site command of the comrades in charge, the city’s emergency response mechanism for epidemic-related risks, and the school’s prevention and control work group to strengthen dispatching, the Municipal Party Committee’s Education Working Committee, and the health and disease control forces to enter the school to consolidate the main responsibility of colleges and universities for epidemic prevention, and territorial coordination to deal with the epidemic. Quickly trace the source of the virus and sequence the whole genome of the virus to find out the source of infection as soon as possible. The investigation should be in-depth and meticulous, to find out the risk points, personnel, campus exchanges, and campus entry and exit situations involved in the trajectory of the case activities to ensure that the risks are thoroughly screened. The risk personnel should be classified and controlled at the first time, and the close contacts should be judged, transferred, and separated. Carry out high-quality nucleic acid screening, organize on-site sampling in an orderly manner, and achieve rapid detection and rapid detection, and full coverage is not missed. Strictly manage the campus grid, strengthen epidemic prevention management by class or dormitory, implement detailed campus prevention and control measures, reduce personnel flow, and avoid cross-infection. Prepare enough anti-epidemic materials, strengthen environmental disinfection, and do personal protection for teachers and students. Simultaneously manage the campus family area. Hold a press conference to inform the society of the situation of the epidemic in a timely manner.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to do a good job in ensuring campus life services. School party and government cadres, counselors, class teachers, medical staff, psychological counseling teachers, etc. should go deep into the students, understand the students’ health status and ideological dynamics, do a good job in publicity and explanation, and relieve anxiety. For teachers and students who are quarantined and observed, the school should set up a service team to cooperate with the territorial area to ensure protection. The campus suspends gathering activities and conducts online teaching in an orderly manner. Once the complaint is received, the student will enter the campus, solve the difficulties in students’ study and life, and meet the special needs such as medical treatment in a timely manner.

The meeting emphasized that all colleges and universities in the city should take this epidemic as a lesson, further consolidate their main responsibilities, draw inferences from one case to another to find problems and fill loopholes, strictly implement the epidemic prevention and control work plan for the autumn semester, adhere to the daily scheduling and zero reporting system, and strengthen remote remote control before returning to school. Management, do a good job of epidemic prevention guidance on the way, strict health management after returning to school, and weave the epidemic prevention line of colleges and universities. Socially, we must continue to strengthen normalized prevention and control, enter public places to measure temperature, scan codes, and check for negative nucleic acid certificates within 72 hours, strictly manage entry and return to Beijing, and those who enter and return to Beijing will not have meals, parties, or travel within 7 days after arriving in Beijing. In crowded places, report symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and fatigue as soon as possible.

