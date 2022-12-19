(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Beijing strictly prohibits medical institutions from refusing transportation, refusal to diagnose and resuscitate, and queuing up for fever clinics is controlled within half an hour

China News Agency, Beijing, December 19th (Chen Hang Xu Jing) Beijing requires medical institutions not to refuse transportation, treatment, or rescue under any circumstances when treating patients, further expand the service area of ​​fever clinics, and mobilize staff from other departments to enrich the fever The outpatient service team dynamically adjusts the number of fever clinics and keeps the queuing time within half an hour as much as possible.

This is what the reporter learned from a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Beijing on the 19th.

Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing Municipal Government, pointed out that the concept of putting the people first and life first should be run through the entire process of medical treatment. It is the bounden duty of medical institutions to save lives and heal the wounded. Under no circumstances should they refuse to transport, treat or treat patients.

In order to further improve the service capacity of fever patients, Beijing requires all secondary and tertiary hospitals and community health service institutions to fully tap their potential, vacate the hospital area, or build shelters, temporary facilities, etc., further expand the service area of ​​fever clinics, and mobilize staff from other departments Strengthen the service team of fever clinics, dynamically adjust the number of fever clinics, and control the queuing time within half an hour as much as possible.

In order to fully guarantee the drug needs of citizens, Beijing adheres to the principle of scientific and reasonable distribution, comprehensively considers the functions and indications, packaging and specifications of drugs, and distributes drugs reasonably. Dosage forms suitable for children are preferentially delivered to medical institutions with pediatric clinics, and there are strict requirements for large-pack antipyretics placed in pharmacies to be disassembled and sold on demand.

According to the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, a large number of positive infections in Beijing have been isolated and recovered at home recently. Regarding the release of home isolation for positive infections, Tu Zhitao, member of the Party Committee of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, director of the Beijing Municipal Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and a first-level inspector, said that for home isolation and recovered infected persons, home isolation must be completed from the date of onset of symptoms. 7 days.

Tu Zhitao said that if the fever symptoms have subsided for more than 24 hours and other symptoms have improved after 7 days of home isolation without using antipyretics, the isolation can be lifted; if there are still fever symptoms, wait until the fever symptoms subside for more than 24 hours and other symptoms improve. After the release of isolation. After the isolation is released, they can return to work and return to work without nucleic acid and antigen testing. The isolation rehabilitation and return to work requirements for special industries and positions shall be implemented in accordance with the regulations of the industry authorities.

Xu Hejian asked to strictly prevent the prevention and control from being overweight and stick to rigidity. It is necessary to carefully compare the new ten articles, that is, the “Notice on Further Optimizing and Implementing the Prevention and Control Measures for the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic”. Realize the full restoration of normal production and living order as soon as possible.

Xu Hejian emphasized that the restrictions on the arrival rate and cross-regional movement will be cancelled, the “three-day and three-inspection” requirement for employees arriving in Beijing will be cancelled, and the negative nucleic acid certificate inspection of the resumption of work and production sites other than the new ten requirements will be cancelled; Regular nucleic acid testing requirements for practitioners such as housing agencies, accommodation services, libraries, cultural centers and art galleries, graded tourist attractions, and production workshops. Bars, KTV, Internet cafes, fitness and other places located in underground confined spaces resume operations, resume dine-in meals, resume holding meetings, trainings, and banquets (wedding banquets) in various hotels and hotels, resume travel agencies and online travel companies to operate group tours in Beijing, and travel in and out of Beijing Inter-provincial team travel and “air ticket + hotel” business. (use up)