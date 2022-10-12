Source title: Beijing Sub-center: Actively undertake non-capital functions to ease the landing of 6 municipal state-owned enterprise headquarters

People's Daily Online, Beijing, October 11 (Li Bo) The headquarters of a state-owned enterprise in Beijing has been relocated to the city's sub-center, and two more sons have been placed. The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural Resources that recently, two F3 other multi-purpose land projects in the Beijing sub-center have been traded in the Beijing land exchange market through listing, which will be used for Beijing Architectural Design and Research Institute and Beijing Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. Corporate headquarters office. Previously, Beijing Institute of Urban Planning and Design, Beitou Group, Hua Xia Bank, and BTG Group have successively settled in Tongzhou. So far, 6 state-owned enterprise headquarters in Beijing have landed in the Beijing sub-center through the land market. 6 municipal state-owned enterprise headquarters have landed as sub-centers.Photo courtesy of Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural Resources In recent years, the urban sub-center of Beijing has released its bearing space in an all-round way, and has undertaken an orderly assignment of the functions of Beijing's non-capital city. Since the "Beijing Urban Master Plan (2016-2035)" and the "Beijing Urban Sub-center Controlled Detailed Planning (Block Level) (2016-2035)" were approved, Tongzhou District has strictly implemented the requirements of Beijing's urban master plan, and has gone deep into the Implement the Beijing city sub-center control plan, give full play to the demonstration and driving role of alleviating non-capital functions, and accelerate the relocation of high-quality resources such as second- and third-tier central enterprises, state-owned enterprises in Beijing, and headquarters of multinational enterprises. Through planning and guidance, focus on industrial functions to carry out industrial layout. Tongzhou District adheres to high-level overall planning, and combines ten key industrial functional areas such as the Canal Business District, the Administrative Office District, the Cultural Tourism District, and the Zhangjiawan Design Town to rationally distribute the land used for the headquarters of state-owned enterprises in Beijing to build industrial functions and planning functions. Highly matched industrial space system. Through the implementation of guarantees, the overall coordination and active service will be strengthened. Relying on the institutional advantages of municipal empowerment and the comprehensive advantages of high-quality and efficient business environment, Tongzhou District strives to optimize the functions of Beijing's urban sub-center, and strengthens the connection and penetration of land use project site selection, planning preparation, land supply, and project implementation. , high-efficiency and high-quality guarantee for the relocation of state-owned enterprises in Beijing. Through resource agglomeration, give full play to the industry's driving and agglomeration effect. Actively undertake the functions of the central urban area and the entry of Beijing-owned enterprises, strengthen resource aggregation, attract high-end elements and innovative resources, drive the development of leading industries, help build a high-tech economic structure, and make the construction and development of Beijing's sub-center city and the industrial economic system complement each other, mutual improvement. The Tongzhou Branch of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural Resources said that it will continue to further promote the implementation of the Beijing urban sub-center planning and implementation of key industrial projects, inject new impetus into the upgrading of Beijing's urban sub-center industries, and further contribute to the high-quality development of the urban sub-center.

