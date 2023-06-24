Beijing Subway takes multiple measures to cool passengers and set different temperatures at different times

Original title: Beijing subway takes multiple measures to cool passengers

News from our newspaper (Reporter Li Bo) Yesterday, the Beijing Meteorological Observatory upgraded and issued a red warning signal for high temperature. It is expected that the high temperature in Beijing will continue from June 23 to 25. In this regard, the Beijing Metro Company has launched a number of services to cool the passengers, and strengthened inspections to “relieve the heat” of equipment and facilities to ensure smooth travel for passengers.

This summer, all lines under the jurisdiction of the Beijing Subway (except the Capital Airport Line) have enabled the strong cooling and weak cooling “dual temperature compartment” mode, and continue to improve the dynamic adjustment mechanism of the compartment temperature. The train crew pays attention to the passenger compartment at any time during the journey Temperature, according to the change of external air temperature, the full load rate of the car, and the difference between the ground and underground lines, different temperatures are set for each line at different times to provide passengers with a more accurate and comfortable riding environment. Optimize the “pre-cooling mode” of some vehicles, so that passengers can feel cool for the first time when the vehicle is just put into operation. In terms of stations, 1,041 fans are turned on in 56 ground stations under its jurisdiction, and some stations dynamically extend the fan opening time according to the temperature of the station, so as to provide passengers with a comfortable waiting environment to the maximum extent.

Today will usher in the city’s senior high school entrance examination, and the high temperature will continue. Beijing Metro sorts out the test center information around the station in advance, provides “three priority” services for candidates and their parents, and prepares stationery bags, candies, and heatstroke prevention and cooling medicines for candidates at stations around the test center. It is convenient for students to use when they need it.

In addition, Beijing Subway has strengthened the inspection of outdoor equipment such as ground and elevated lines, depots, parking lot lines, switch machines, escalators, straight ladders, and platform doors, and adjusted the inspection frequency of ground and elevated stations. Patrol inspections on line equipment and facilities to quickly deal with emergencies; strengthen inspections and inspections of the ambient temperature and equipment temperature of equipment rooms such as substations and communication signals, and take cooling measures to ensure that the operating environment of equipment meets temperature requirements; strengthen monitoring of station air conditioning, ventilation systems, Inspection of the running status of the air conditioner in the train compartment to ensure that the high temperature weather service equipment is running well.

