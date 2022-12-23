original title:

Beijing Subway: Tomorrow, Line 13 and other lines will further increase transport capacity and open Linke

According to the news from @北京地铁微博 on December 22, since the implementation of the new ten policies of the country and Beijing, Beijing has continued to promote the resumption of work and production, and the subway passenger flow has gradually recovered. From the 19th to the 21st, the passenger flow of the lines under the jurisdiction of the subway company reached 2.216 million, 2.46 million and 2.776 million respectively. According to the passenger flow data of each line under its jurisdiction, combined with the actual situation, the company dynamically optimizes and adjusts the capacity every day to ensure the smooth travel of passengers. On the basis of increasing capacity in the previous few days, on the 22nd, the operating intervals of Lines 2, 8, 9, 10, and 15, as well as Changping Line and Fangshan Line were further reduced, and 31 additional Linke trains were opened according to the real-time passenger flow in the morning peak. Starting tomorrow, the subway company will continue to adjust the operation plan, further increase the capacity of Line 13, Yizhuang Line, and S1 Line, and open Linker Lines on Line 9 and Line 15. The company will continue to do a good job in operational guarantees and help Beijing promote the resumption of work and production.