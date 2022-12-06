Source title: Beijing subway and bus no longer reject nucleic acid for more than 48 hours Passengers can take public transportation with the health treasure green code

According to the latest regulations of Beijing, starting from the first train on December 5, Beijing bus and subway operators shall not refuse to board passengers without a 48-hour negative nucleic acid certificate when verifying the health information of passengers. During the morning rush hour on Monday, reporters from the Beijing Youth Daily took subway lines 6, 10 and some bus lines. Some passengers found that their health treasure has a green code, but the associated ride-hailing software will display the red words “Health Code Abnormal”. Pass without a hitch. On the morning of the 5th, a reporter from the Beijing Youth Daily took the special bus at Tongzhou West Station to the Tongzhou Beiguan Subway Station on Metro Line 6. At this time, the Beijing Health Treasure of the Beijing Youth Daily reporter showed that the nucleic acid date was the fourth day, and the Health Treasure had a green code. When a reporter from Beiqing Daily swiped his card with a mobile phone with NFC function, he did not encounter any abnormal prompts and boarded the car smoothly. However, a reporter from the Beiqing Daily also noticed that when some passengers use the Beijing Public Transport App or the Yitongxing App to swipe the code to board the bus, if the nucleic acid exceeds 48 hours, the red words “abnormal health code” will appear. In this regard, a reporter from Beiqing Daily learned that the “abnormal health code” displayed by the system only represents the nucleic acid information related to the ride. The expiration of the nucleic acid does not affect the normal ride. Passengers only need to ensure that the health treasure is a green code. See also Sexual violence on 12-year-old junior high school teacher arrested At Tongzhou Beiguan Station of Metro Line 6, passengers only need to measure their body temperature to swipe their cards or mobile phones to enter the station through the turnstiles. Rao Guangrui, head of the station on duty at Tongzhou Beiguan Station, said that during the morning rush hour, the passenger flow at the station was stable and passengers entered the station in an orderly manner. A reporter from the Beiqing Daily observed the scene for more than ten minutes and found no passengers unable to enter the station due to the expired nucleic acid. It is worth mentioning that the staff in the station also disinfect frequently used credit card machines, fare collection machines, toilets, handrails, etc. frequently used by passengers to ensure safe travel. It is understood that the Beijing Subway Company strictly implements measures to disinfect gates, escalator handrails and other parts frequently touched by passengers at stations every hour during operating hours, and other public areas, operating equipment and facilities, and toilets every two hours. At the same time, strictly implement the “5-step method” of daily train disinfection, that is, fully disinfect trains leaving the warehouse, spray disinfection on return trains, wipe and disinfect frequently touched parts such as doors, handrails, and poles of passengers on trains that do not return to the warehouse halfway. The train returning to the warehouse is fully and thoroughly disinfected, and the ventilation filter of the train is sprayed and disinfected.

According to the latest regulations of Beijing, starting from the first train on December 5, Beijing bus and subway operators shall not refuse to board passengers without a 48-hour negative nucleic acid certificate when verifying the health information of passengers. During the morning rush hour on Monday, reporters from the Beijing Youth Daily took subway lines 6, 10 and some bus lines. Some passengers found that their health treasure has a green code, but the associated ride-hailing software will display the red words “Health Code Abnormal”. Pass without a hitch.

On the morning of the 5th, a reporter from the Beijing Youth Daily took the special bus at Tongzhou West Station to the Tongzhou Beiguan Subway Station on Metro Line 6. At this time, the Beijing Health Treasure of the Beijing Youth Daily reporter showed that the nucleic acid date was the fourth day, and the Health Treasure had a green code. When a reporter from Beiqing Daily swiped his card with a mobile phone with NFC function, he did not encounter any abnormal prompts and boarded the car smoothly. However, the Beijing Youth Daily reporter also noticed that when some passengers use the Beijing Public Transport App or the Yitongxing App to swipe the code to board the bus, if the nucleic acid exceeds 48 hours, the red words “abnormal health code” will appear. In this regard, a reporter from the Beiqing Daily learned that the “abnormal health code” displayed by the system only represents the nucleic acid information associated with the ride. The expiration of the nucleic acid does not affect the normal ride. Passengers only need to ensure that the health treasure is a green code.

At Tongzhou Beiguan Station of Metro Line 6, passengers only need to measure their body temperature to swipe their cards or mobile phones to enter the station through the turnstiles. Rao Guangrui, head of the station on duty at Tongzhou Beiguan Station, said that during the morning rush hour, the passenger flow at the station was stable and passengers entered the station in an orderly manner. A reporter from the Beiqing Daily observed the scene for more than ten minutes and found no passengers unable to enter the station due to the expired nucleic acid.

It is worth mentioning that the staff in the station also disinfect frequently used credit card machines, fare collection machines, toilets, handrails, etc. frequently used by passengers to ensure safe travel. It is understood that the Beijing Subway Company strictly implements measures to disinfect gates, escalator handrails and other parts frequently touched by passengers at stations every hour during operating hours, and other public areas, operating equipment and facilities, and toilets every two hours.

At the same time, strictly implement the “5-step method” of daily train disinfection, that is, fully disinfect trains leaving the warehouse, spray disinfection on return trains, wipe and disinfect frequently touched parts such as doors, handrails, and poles of passengers on trains that do not return to the warehouse halfway. The train returning to the warehouse is fully and thoroughly disinfected, and the ventilation filter of the train is sprayed and disinfected.