Source title: Beijing takes the lead in adding emergency professional titles in the country and will start the first professional title evaluation

China News Service, Beijing News, August 5th (Reporter Chen Hang) On August 11th, Beijing will start the 2022 professional title declaration work. The first professional title evaluation of the emergency major will be included in the city’s annual professional title evaluation work arrangement. Before the end of the year, the first batch of professional titles of safety engineering, emergency engineering and fire engineering in Beijing will be reviewed and issued with the Beijing electronic professional title certificate. This is what the reporter learned from the Beijing Emergency Professional Title Evaluation Conference on the 5th. Bian Jiecheng, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Emergency Management Bureau, introduced that in order to further expand the career development of professional and technical personnel in the emergency field and gather talents for the development of the capital’s emergency response, on May 12 this year, according to the “Beijing Deepening the Implementation Measures for the Reform of the Engineering and Technical Personnel Title System” ” and the “Interim Measures for the Management of Professional Title Evaluation in Beijing” and other documents, the Beijing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau and the Municipal Emergency Response Bureau jointly issued the “Trial Measures for the Evaluation of Professional Titles in Beijing Emergency Response”, taking the lead in adding emergency professional titles in the country and pioneering emergency response. Professional title evaluation of engineering and fire engineering. It is reported that in recent years, the number of professional and technical personnel engaged in emergency management in Beijing has gradually become the backbone of ensuring the safety of people’s lives. Due to the limited evaluation channels for professional titles of emergency professional and technical personnel, technical exchanges, talent flow and career development in this field are restricted to a certain extent. Bian Jiecheng said that in order to effectively solve the blocking and difficult problems reported by professional and technical personnel in the field of emergency response, Beijing is striving to explore ways to solve the above problems and build channels for the sustainable and healthy development of talents. Major breakthroughs have been made in the setting of professional titles, evaluation standards, evaluation methods, and management services. See also Solarussa, postman rescues a 4-month-old girl, mother and grandmother from a fire Bian Jiecheng said that Beijing has created the first emergency professional title in the country, covering three majors: safety engineering, emergency engineering and fire protection engineering. Among them, the professional titles of emergency engineering and fire protection engineering took the lead in the country, filling the system gap in the evaluation of relevant professional titles in the country, marking the preliminary establishment of the Beijing emergency title evaluation system. At the same time, the professional titles of emergency response in Beijing have been included in the engineering technology series, with four levels of senior high, deputy high, intermediate and primary, to meet the professional development needs of emergency professionals at each echelon. Li Yunhao, chief engineer of the Beijing Fire Rescue Corps, said that the establishment of the professional title of fire protection engineering not only fills the gap in the evaluation system for professional title evaluation of fire protection engineering, but also breaks the bottleneck of professional and technical personnel and professional development of fire protection, and unblocks fire protection. The channel for professional and technical personnel to progress. According to the relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, on August 11, Beijing will start the 2022 professional title declaration work. All professional and technical talents who have established personnel and labor relations with state-owned enterprises and institutions, non-public economic organizations, social organizations and other institutions affiliated to Beijing, including talents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and foreign talents with foreigners’ work permits in China, can apply. Beijing professional title review. The first professional title evaluation of the emergency major will be included in the city’s annual professional title evaluation work arrangement. Before the end of the year, the first batch of professional titles of safety engineering, emergency engineering and fire engineering in Beijing will be reviewed and issued with the Beijing electronic professional title certificate. See also Rob Brezsny Aquarius horoscope July 29 / August 4, 2021

China News Service, Beijing News, August 5th (Reporter Chen Hang) On August 11th, Beijing will start the 2022 professional title declaration work. The first professional title evaluation of the emergency major will be included in the city’s annual professional title evaluation work arrangement. Before the end of the year, the first batch of professional titles of safety engineering, emergency engineering and fire engineering in Beijing will be reviewed and issued with the Beijing electronic professional title certificate.

This is what the reporter learned from the Beijing Emergency Professional Title Evaluation Conference on the 5th.

Bian Jiecheng, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Emergency Management Bureau, introduced that in order to further expand the career development of professional and technical personnel in the emergency field and gather talents for the development of the capital’s emergency response, on May 12 this year, according to the “Beijing Deepening the Implementation Measures for the Reform of the Engineering and Technical Personnel Title System” ” and the “Interim Measures for the Management of Professional Title Evaluation in Beijing” and other documents, the Beijing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau and the Municipal Emergency Response Bureau jointly issued the “Trial Measures for the Evaluation of Professional Titles in Beijing Emergency Response”, taking the lead in adding emergency professional titles in the country and pioneering emergency response. Professional title evaluation of engineering and fire engineering.

It is reported that in recent years, the number of professional and technical personnel engaged in emergency management in Beijing has gradually become the backbone of ensuring the safety of people’s lives. Due to the limited evaluation channels for professional titles of emergency professional and technical personnel, technical exchanges, talent flow and career development in this field are restricted to a certain extent.

Bian Jiecheng said that in order to effectively solve the blocking and difficult problems reported by professional and technical personnel in the field of emergency response, Beijing is striving to explore ways to solve the above problems and build channels for the sustainable and healthy development of talents. Major breakthroughs have been made in the setting of professional titles, evaluation standards, evaluation methods, and management services.

Bian Jiecheng said that Beijing has created the first emergency professional title in the country, covering three majors: safety engineering, emergency engineering and fire protection engineering. Among them, the professional titles of emergency engineering and fire protection engineering took the lead in the country, filling the system gap in the evaluation of relevant professional titles in the country, marking the preliminary establishment of the Beijing emergency title evaluation system. At the same time, the professional titles of emergency response in Beijing have been included in the engineering technology series, with four levels of senior high, deputy high, intermediate and primary, to meet the professional development needs of emergency professionals at each echelon.

Li Yunhao, chief engineer of the Beijing Fire Rescue Corps, said that the establishment of the professional title of fire protection engineering not only fills the gap in the evaluation system for professional title evaluation of fire protection engineering, but also breaks the bottleneck of professional and technical personnel and professional development of fire protection, and unblocks fire protection. The channel for professional and technical personnel to progress.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, on August 11, Beijing will start the 2022 professional title declaration work. All professional and technical talents who have established personnel and labor relations with state-owned enterprises and institutions, non-public economic organizations, social organizations and other institutions affiliated to Beijing, including talents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and foreign talents with foreigners’ work permits in China, can apply. Beijing professional title review. The first professional title evaluation of the emergency major will be included in the city’s annual professional title evaluation work arrangement. Before the end of the year, the first batch of professional titles of safety engineering, emergency engineering and fire engineering in Beijing will be reviewed and issued with the Beijing electronic professional title certificate.