Beijing Takes the Lead in Streamlining Food Business License Process with Consulting Services

Beijing Takes the Lead in Promoting Standardized Food Business Licensing Consulting Services in the Country

As novice restaurant owners apply for a food business license, they often face challenges such as decoration and layout that do not meet the requirements of the license. This leads to additional costs and delays. To address these issues, the Beijing Market Supervision Bureau has introduced food business license consulting services in Fengtai District since June 2022. After a successful pilot program, this service will be promoted across the entire city in June 2023. This initiative aims to facilitate the process for market entities, reduce transaction costs, and provide convenience for restaurant owners.

Food License Consulting Services provide support and guidance to applicants before they formally submit their application for a food business license. The services include appointment scheduling for drawing reviews and advance site inspections. For cases where only decoration layout drawings need to be reviewed, the completion time will not exceed 2 working days from the date of acceptance. If on-site guidance is required, the completion time will not exceed 7 working days. This ensures a streamlined and personalized application process.

The reform of Beijing’s food business license consulting service has been implemented effectively. The handling process has been standardized, and food business license consulting services and small restaurant license consulting services have been included in public service items for standardized management. The handling guidelines have also been revised. Additionally, an online and offline service platform has been established. The “e-window” platform of Beijing’s enterprise services has been improved to simplify the application process. Applicants can submit design drawings online, track the processing status, and receive professional guidance opinions. On-site guidance appointments can also be scheduled, allowing for a seamless and convenient service experience.

During the pilot program in Fengtai District, a total of 2,360 new licenses for catering service units, including small restaurants, were processed. Additionally, 637 households received consulting services for food business licenses. The rate of market entities applying for consulting services before applying for food business licenses reached approximately 27%. As a result of the reform, the one-time approval rate of new permits increased to 82.1%, significantly higher than the rate prior to the reform (58.3%).

The Beijing Market Supervision Bureau emphasizes that the consulting services provided to market entities have beneficial effects. Through pre-examination of decoration drawings or site inspections, enterprises can receive professional guidance, leading to an improved one-time pass rate of food business licenses. This also reduces instances of repeated decoration problems caused by substandard layout and planning. The efficiency of the approval process has been significantly enhanced, providing maximum convenience for enterprises and establishing a solid foundation for subsequent safety supervision of catering services.

With the promotion of standardized food business license consulting services throughout Beijing, restaurant owners can look forward to smoother operations, reduced costs, and increased efficiency. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to supporting small businesses and streamlining administrative processes in the food industry.

