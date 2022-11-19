People’s Daily Online, Beijing, November 19 (Reporter Meng Zhu) On November 19, at the 418th press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic in Beijing, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that the current Beijing The number of cases in the city and the number of cases screened in the society continue to increase, and the epidemic situation in each district shows a trend of differential rise. Each district should implement policies according to the district, combined with the actual situation of regional epidemic prevention and control, formulate effective prevention and control measures by category, and pay close attention to the implementation of various tasks. It is necessary to strengthen the management and control of risk groups and risk points related to key cases such as social screening, adhere to rapid and precise prevention and control, and ensure that the processing links such as chasing the sun, secret judgment, management and control, and isolation are speeded up and quality improved.

Liu Xiaofeng introduced that social prevention and control measures should be strengthened, and key units, key industries, and key groups such as schools, nursing homes, urban villages, catering institutions, market supermarkets, express delivery, logistics maintenance, and security cleaning should strengthen risk investigation, epidemic prevention management, and services. Guarantee, implement comprehensive policies, achieve early detection, early reporting, early isolation, early treatment, strengthen overall planning, quickly deal with, control key people, cut off transmission routes, protect susceptible groups, and curb the rising momentum of the epidemic as soon as possible.

Liu Xiaofeng said that everyone is the first person responsible for their own health. At this critical time, citizens and friends must earnestly fulfill their responsibilities for epidemic prevention, strictly abide by various epidemic prevention regulations, conduct nucleic acid testing as required, and obey on-site arrangements when testing , line up in an orderly manner, wear masks correctly, keep a safe distance, do not gather, do not get together, leave immediately after wearing a mask, and do a good job of hand hygiene. It is necessary to protect the elderly at home, family members with underlying diseases, infants and young children, actively vaccinate, eat a reasonable amount of nutrition, exercise moderately, reduce unnecessary going out, do not have dinner parties, do not go to crowded places, scientifically wear masks, wash hands frequently, and ventilate frequently. Maintain a safe social distance to reduce the risk of epidemic spread.

