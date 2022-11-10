Home News Beijing: The new cases are in the developing stage. The Omicron variant BF.7 branched into the main strain.
Beijing: The new cases are in the developing stage. The Omicron variant BF.7 branched into the main strain.

On November 10, the 409th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Beijing was held. A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily learned from the scene that Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that new cases in the city are currently in the developing stage, and social screening continues to find cases, and the risk of hidden transmission still exists. The .7 branch has become the main strain of the epidemic in this city, with fast spread and strong concealment, and involves express logistics, construction sites, parking lots, schools, restaurants, hotels and other crowded industries and places, causing many clustered epidemics. The prevention and control situation is severe and complicated.

