People’s Daily Online, Beijing, November 15 (Dong Zhaorui) This afternoon, Beijing held the 414th press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia. At the meeting, Xu Hejian, Deputy Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Information Office of the Municipal Government, and spokesperson of the Municipal Government, said that the current number of new cases and areas involved in the epidemic in Beijing continued to increase, showing a multi-point development trend, and the epidemic prevention and control was in a tight stage. We must be soberly aware of the severity and complexity of the current epidemic situation in the capital, unswervingly adhere to the principle of putting people first and life first, unswervingly implement the general strategy of “preventing imports from abroad, and preventing rebound from within”, and unswervingly implement “dynamic clearing” “The general policy is to do a good job of epidemic prevention and control in a scientific and precise manner, fight against the virus and fight against the epidemic, curb the rising trend of the epidemic as soon as possible, protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. influences.

It is necessary to do a good job in dealing with the epidemic situation quickly. Strengthen the confidence to win, maintain strategic determination, adhere to the system concept, optimize and adjust prevention and control strategies, take targeted measures, and coordinate all aspects of screening, flow adjustment, classification, management and control, transfer, and isolation to eliminate risks. Hidden dangers, eliminating work shortcomings, and bridging chain gaps. Chaoyang District is a key area, and municipal health, disease control and other departments should increase their support and put their strength on the front line of prevention and control. Focus on social screening of cases, accurately study and judge the development of the epidemic situation, adhere to fast control, take more resolute and decisive measures in a targeted manner, and cut off the chain of virus transmission as soon as possible.

It is necessary to strictly implement the 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, and continue to do a good job of normalized prevention and control in the society. Implement measures such as scanning code for temperature measurement and checking negative nucleic acid test certificates in public places. Universities, hospitals, nursing homes and other key locations should consolidate their main responsibilities, pay close attention to the implementation of epidemic prevention measures, strictly regulate management, and ensure service guarantees. Key industries such as express delivery, takeaway, market, and catering have strengthened epidemic prevention management and strengthened supervision and inspection. Adhere to the need for scientific and accurate epidemic prevention measures, and resolutely put an end to practices such as “adding weights at every level” and “one size fits all”, so as to minimize the impact on the production and life of the public.

It is necessary to coordinate the prevention and control of the epidemic and the protection of people’s livelihood. Strictly implement the 20 measures and the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan to improve the quality and efficiency of nucleic acid testing. The setting of detection points should be conducive to scientific and accurate epidemic prevention and the convenience of the public. For key epidemic-related areas, the number of nucleic acid testing sites and channels will only increase, and testing efforts will be maintained. Nucleic acid testing will be carried out in key areas of key industries and key populations at the prescribed frequency. Dynamically adjust and improve the information database of Beijing resident personnel and the information database of commuters around Beijing, and continue to do a good job in ensuring services such as commuting, medical treatment, and freight transportation around Beijing, so as to maximize the smooth medical channels, improve commuting efficiency, and ensure market supply. Strengthen the construction of medical resources, increase the investment of treatment resources, ensure the normal medical order, and effectively meet the needs of the people for medical treatment.

(Editor-in-charge: Dong Zhaorui, Gao Xing)

