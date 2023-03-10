Original title: Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei jointly released 208 cross-provincial self-service matters

In order to further promote the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, further optimize the business environment of the three places, and build a communication platform for the enterprises and governments of the three places, on the 9th, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei government service cooperation and exchange and the “cross-province general office” self-service online activity was held in Tianjin Held in the Binhai New Area of ​​the city. Relevant departments of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei Province and Xiong’an New Area jointly launched the launch ceremony of the self-service office of the “Inter-Province General Office” in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei + Xiong’an. Taking this as an opportunity, the three places have respectively designed the service interface of “inter-provincial common handling” for self-service government services, completed technical docking, and jointly launched 208 self-service items that meet the conditions for mutual inquiry and handling.

People in Beijing can also handle things in Tianjin and Hebei. Since 2021, government service centers at all levels in Beijing have opened windows for “trans-provincial services”. A total of more than a thousand high-frequency service items with high demand from enterprises and the public in various fields have achieved “regional services”. The district launched 179 items of “colleagues with the same standard” and vigorously promoted online and self-service, so that the data will run more and the masses will run less errands.

This activity mainly promotes the deepening and practical implementation of the “inter-provincial general handling” of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei government services. At the meeting, through the Beijing government service self-service terminal, the Tianjin social insurance payment certificate was processed on the spot, and the first self-service result of the “inter-provincial service” in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei was printed. At the same time, the first batch of 208 items of self-service services were released, including 60 high-frequency service items launched by Beijing to Tianjin, Hebei, and Xiongan New Areas. manage”.

The reporter noticed that 60 matters involved multiple departments such as the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Municipal Planning and Self-Commission, the Municipal Traffic Management Bureau, the Municipal Education Commission, and the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau. , Inquiry of abnormal business directory information, etc., printing of personal rights records, tax payment certificates, electronic business licenses of enterprises, housing provident fund personal housing loans repaying all loans in advance, and issuing deposit certificates in other places can also be handled locally.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Administration Service Administration, the next step will continue to deepen the coordinated development of government services in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. “First of all, achieve new breakthroughs in cooperation in deepening reforms, and focus on strengthening coordination in reforms such as ‘one industry, one certificate’ and ‘colleagues with the same standard’, so as to promote the sharing of reform results among the three places.” The person in charge introduced that the three places are simultaneously digitally empowering In terms of integrated transportation network, ecological environment co-construction and sharing, industrial cooperation, regional public services, etc., we will strengthen the sharing and application of data information such as electronic certificates and certificates, and use digital means to promote the iterative upgrade of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei government coordination reform. .

In addition, the three places will start a new linkage of cooperation in policy services, improve the efficiency and service level of policy interoperability and service levels in the construction of an integrated policy service platform and unified government website resources, and promote the three places to jointly solve the “last mile” problem of policy implementation.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Bao Congying)

