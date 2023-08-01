Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region Braces for High Flood Control Pressure in the Wake of Heavy Rainfall

Title: Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Continue to Challenge Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region

Date: August 1, 20XX

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region continues to suffer from heavy rainfall, causing extensive flooding in various areas. The National Defense Command and the Emergency Management Department have been actively involved in discussions and deploying resources for flood control efforts.

According to CCTV reporter Song Feijing, Mentougou District and Fangshan District in Beijing experienced exceptionally heavy rainfall. The average precipitation in these districts exceeded 400 millimeters. Although the rainfall has reduced to a light drizzle in Mentougou District, the floodwaters have largely receded. However, at the scheduling meeting held this morning, the Ministry of Water Resources highlighted the basin-wide flood occurring in the entire Haihe River Basin.

Tributaries such as the Yongding River and the Daqing River have surpassed their warning water levels in the past two days. These rivers eventually converge in Tianjin before flowing into the Bohai Sea. Consequently, the flood control pressure in Tianjin City is expected to significantly increase in the coming days.

With the situation escalating, Tianjin activated its first-level response to flood control at 1:00 a.m. Several flood storage and detention areas have been activated urgently, and the resettlement of residents in the Yongding Riverside area has begun since yesterday morning. Local authorities are working intensively to address the challenges posed by the rising water levels.

Looking ahead, the heavy rainfall is predicted to shift to the Northeast region, particularly impacting Jilin Province. While this might mark the conclusion of the current round of heavy rainfall, the power and intensity of the upcoming rainfall should not be underestimated. In response, the National Defense Command and the Emergency Management Department have emphasized the importance of proactive preparations in the affected provinces.

It is crucial for the provinces to remain alert and fully committed to manage the potential risks associated with the predicted heavy rainfall.

