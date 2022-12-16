Source Title: Beijing Tiantan Hospital Internet Hospital “New Coronary Clinic” Online Patients can seek medical treatment without leaving home

In order to meet the medical needs of patients infected with the new coronavirus or patients with other diseases, the “New Crown Clinic” service of the Internet Hospital of Beijing Tiantan Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University has recently launched. The online outpatient clinic integrates multiple relevant advantageous discipline resources of the hospital, and patients can register online for consultation. What should I do if I am infected with the new crown virus of Omicron? Experts from Beijing Tiantan Hospital said that everyone should not worry too much. The symptoms of the disease caused by the mutated strain of Omicron new coronavirus are mild. The common main symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, loss of sense of smell and taste, diarrhea, sore throat and myalgia. Relief can be achieved through active symptomatic management and self-care. More than 10 clinical departments such as gynecology and pediatrics were transferred to establish the “New Crown Clinic” Patients such as pregnant women, children, the elderly, and tumors are susceptible groups, with a higher chance of being infected with the new coronavirus and a faster change in their condition. Ren Tianhua, director of the International Medical Department and head of the Internet Telemedicine Center of Beijing Tiantan Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, said that in response to the changes in the epidemic, Tiantan Hospital has transferred doctors from more than 10 clinical departments, including pediatrics, gynecology, oncology, respiratory, Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Department of General Medicine, Department of Pharmacy, etc., set up a special online service “New Coronary Clinic” to provide key assistance to these vulnerable groups, and provide all-round guidance in medication guidance, disease guidance, protection guidance, psychological counseling, etc. Serve. A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily learned that the online service of “New Crown Outpatient Clinic” can provide various forms of diagnosis and treatment services, including video follow-up visits, picture-text follow-up visits, pharmacist consultation, and nursing outpatient visits. Patients can use the “Handheld Tiantan Hospital” APP to choose the corresponding department according to their own conditions for registered diagnosis and treatment consultation. According to Ren Tianhua, after patients download the “Handheld Tiantan Hospital” app, they can easily authenticate their identities, and one person can bind the identities of five patients at the same time, which greatly facilitates the online medical treatment needs of family members such as the elderly and children. Patients can choose to make an appointment for video follow-up visits, conduct video face-to-face consultations with doctors online, issue electronic prescriptions, apply for drug delivery, and make appointments for inspections and tests; they can also choose to consult doctors online for follow-up visits with pictures and texts, and obtain medical advice and medication guidance. The results of the inspection and test reports will also be uploaded to the patient's mobile phone simultaneously, and the patient can query the results in real time through the mobile phone, truly realizing the interconnection of data online and offline. The Internet hospital has 45 first-level departments, covering all clinical departments of the hospital In addition to the newly opened "New Coronary Clinic" in Internet hospitals, who else can see a doctor online? In this regard, Ren Tianhua said that although the pathogenicity of the virus has decreased significantly, the transmission index of the virus has increased significantly, especially in densely populated places with relatively closed spaces, which are more likely to cause rapid transmission. Try to choose online follow-up visits for follow-up visits. At the same time, it is also recommended that patients with long-term stable chronic diseases continue to prescribe medicines online as much as possible. According to relevant regulations, the longest prescription for the five chronic diseases can be prescribed for 3 months. “This group of people can go online for follow-up visits without the need to go offline, avoiding gatherings in hospitals and avoiding infection during gatherings,” Ren Tianhua said. It is understood that up to now, Beijing Tiantan Hospital Internet Hospital has launched a total of 45 first-level departments, including neurosurgery (surgery tumors, interventional interventions, spinal cord, trauma, disturbance of consciousness, etc.), neurology ( Neurosynthesis, interventional neurology, neuromuscular genetics, neuroinfection and immunity, epilepsy, memory and cognitive impairment, headache, etc.), cerebrovascular disease, neurointervention, internal medicine system (cardiovascular medicine, respiratory medicine, endocrinology, gastroenterology , Nephrology, Hematology, General Medicine, Rheumatology, etc.), Surgical System (General Surgery, Orthopedics, Breast Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Urology, etc.), Traditional Chinese Medicine, Oncology, Psychology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, ENT, Stomatology, Dermatology and other departments. It is worth noting that, in response to the diverse and multi-level medical needs of patients, the hospital has launched medical service modules including video follow-up consultation, picture-text follow-up consultation, picture-text consultation, post-hospital management, etc., to achieve a true deep integration of online and offline. At the same time, the Internet hospital also provides free pharmacist consultation, nursing online outpatient service and other services. Currently, there are 14 online nursing outpatient clinics, including stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's, cardiovascular disease, geriatric disease, diabetes, postpartum, wound care, venous catheter, Nutritional support and other nursing units meet the medical needs of patients in all aspects of medical treatment, nursing and pharmacy.

