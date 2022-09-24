Original title: Beijing traffic police: Some roads will be temporarily controlled during the “National Day”

The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Public Security Traffic Management Bureau that in order to ensure the safety and smoothness of road traffic in Beijing during the “National Day”, in accordance with the relevant provisions of road traffic safety laws and regulations, it has been decided to start from October 1, 2022 to October 7, 2022. Take traffic management measures on some roads in Beijing.

Tiananmen Square area

From 0:00 on October 1st to 24:00 on October 7th, the east side road of Tiananmen Square and the west side road of Tiananmen Square are prohibited from passing vehicles (except motor vehicles with special activity passes). Detour around Zhengyi Road and the West Road of the Great Hall of the People.

Fragrant Hills Area

From October 1st to October 7th, from 7:00 to 19:00 every day, Nanxin Village Street (Hongfeng Road to Xiangshan South Road) is prohibited from driving from east to west.

For the above areas and roads where traffic management measures are taken, the traffic management department of the public security organ will adjust the specific management measures in a timely manner according to the actual situation of road traffic.

