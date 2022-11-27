Original title: Unimpeded logistics and distribution links to ensure the needs of the people’s lives (effectively coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development)

Newspaper, Beijing, November 26th (Reporters Zhu Jingruo and He Yong) The 307th meeting of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group held on the 26th and the 256th meeting of the capital’s strict entry into Beijing management joint prevention and control coordination mechanism pointed out that Beijing The city’s epidemic prevention and control is in a critical and strenuous stage of sailing against the current and retreating if it does not advance. It is necessary to further unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and continuously improve the scientificity, accuracy, and effectiveness of prevention and control, so as to better In order to take resolute and decisive measures to curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible.

While going all out to fight the battle of epidemic prevention and control, Beijing is doing everything possible to get through the “last 100 meters” of delivering daily necessities to households, so as to ensure the basic living needs of the general public. The latest monitoring data from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce shows that the supply of daily necessities such as grain, oil, meat, eggs, and vegetables in Beijing is stable and in good order. On November 25, the volume of vegetables on the market in major primary wholesale markets reached 22,000 tons, a month-on-month increase of 1.2%. The market supply is sufficient. In addition, the wholesale price of pork fell slightly, and the wholesale price of eggs remained stable and slightly dropped. “In order to ensure the supply of materials for citizens at home, we guide all e-commerce platform companies to prepare goods according to 3 to 5 times the usual supply, and take measures such as optimizing work processes and improving distribution capabilities to ensure sufficient inventory at distribution sites and stable prices. The delivery is timely.” Zhao Weidong, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce, said.

In Dongcheng District, major supermarkets and e-commerce platforms have increased the stocking of daily necessities, and at the same time supplemented transportation capacity through various methods to fully meet the distribution needs. “At present, the stocking volume of our site has increased significantly compared with last month, and the delivery time period has also been extended, from 7:00 to 24:00.” Chen Hao, the person in charge of Dingdong Maicai Dongzhimen site, introduced. In order to alleviate the shortage of personnel, Hema Beijing has connected with many companies to improve service capabilities.

Important wholesale markets such as Xinfadi play a pivotal role in ensuring stable supply in the capital. “At present, the trading volume of vegetables in the Xinfadi market is maintained at about 18,000 tons per day, and there are 3,000 tons of various types of winter storage vegetables, and the supply is sufficient.” Zhang Yuxi, chairman of Beijing Xinfadi Agricultural Products Co., Ltd., said. Fengtai District implements four major management mechanisms for the Xinfadi market: one is strict grid management, and implements a linkage mechanism of gate leaders, team leaders, and grid leaders, jointly guarded by sinking cadres, grid leaders, and security captains Implement detailed prevention and control measures. The second is to establish a three-code access system. The entry code of the market, the grid code of the partition and the merchant code can be scanned and registered one by one to achieve accurate traceability and prevention. The third is to improve the closed-loop management mechanism of external large trucks, and arrange special classes to hand in hand and meet face-to-face with green through drivers bound for Xinfadi, so as to ensure that agricultural products from all over the country can enter Beijing safely and smoothly. The fourth is to continue to implement the subsidy mechanism of free entry fee in the wholesale market, attract foreign sources of goods to Beijing, and stably expand the supply channels of goods.

Haidian District focuses on key links such as material storage and distribution. In terms of material reserves, organize key commercial outlets and supply guarantee enterprises in the area to stock up 3 to 5 times the usual amount. In the distribution link, the delivery capacity of key supermarkets was coordinated, and the number of guaranteed supply vehicles was increased from more than 300 vehicles to more than 550 vehicles, further improving the daily delivery capacity. In terms of terminal delivery, we will pay close attention to the links from supermarkets to residential areas and residential areas, and expand the “white list” of delivery personnel under the premise of epidemic prevention and control, so as to ensure that the masses can eat safe food and food in time.

“Beijing will, on the basis of doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control, make overall plans for urban operation, life service guarantee, supply and price stability, etc., and strictly control the city’s epidemic-related work in shopping malls and supermarkets related to people’s livelihood security, so as to achieve rapid In principle, it will be reopened after one day of closure, and no more than three days at most.” said Xu Hejian, deputy head of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Department and director of the Municipal Government’s Information Office.

(Editors in charge: Li Bo, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see