Original title: Beijing ushered in the first snow this winter, 40 days later than usual; the rain and snow continued until the morning of January 14 Today’s evening peak road network pressure may be the largest in the near future On the afternoon of January 12, at Universal Beijing Resort, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter scenic spot, tourists played in the snow and took photos, enjoying a unique experience of visiting the park in the snow.Photo by Beijing News reporter Xue Jun On January 12th, Yanchong Expressway, the snow removal roller brush vehicle for the first maintenance is in operation, and the snow melting agent is spread in the key bridge area.Photo by Beijing News reporter Wang Guibin and correspondent Guo Qiang On January 12, at the Guangming Bridge on the East Second Ring Road, a citizen stopped to enjoy the snow.Photo by Beijing News reporter Wang Ying On January 12, in Shilipu Town, Miyun District, the staff arranged festival lanterns.Photo by Beijing News reporter Wang Zicheng On January 12, Beijing World Garden Park, a large group of lanterns in the snow. The first cold wave will hit in 2023. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that this cold wave will last until January 15, during which it will bring strong winds and cooling and significant rain and snow to most areas. The Central Meteorological Observatory upgraded and issued a yellow cold wave warning on the afternoon of January 12. Around noon yesterday (12th), snowfall occurred in many districts of Beijing. Heavy snowfall occurred in mountainous areas, and roads and roofs in Huairou and Yanqing were covered with a layer of snow. Subsequently, the city has also experienced snowfall. As of 17:00 on January 12, 16 of the 20 artificial observation stations in the city have observed snowfall, and the first snow has reached. According to the Beijing Meteorological Observatory’s forecast, from the evening of January 13, there will be snowfall throughout the city, and the rain and snow will continue until the morning of the 14th. Yesterday, the Beijing Municipal Traffic Operation Monitoring and Dispatching Center released road condition warning information. From January 12th to 13th, Beijing ushered in the first rainy and snowy weather process of this winter. Today’s evening peak, superimposed commuting, small party, New Year’s purchase and other factors, Beijing’s traffic peak index is expected to reach 8.2 or more, road network pressure or will be the largest in the near future. The rainy and snowy weather lasted for a long time, which will have a negative impact on traffic travel. The road surface is slippery and icy, the road traffic conditions are poor, and traffic accidents such as rear-end collisions and scratches may increase. The cold snap brings rain, snow, cooling and high winds Around 11:30 on January 12, snow began to fall in Foyeding, Yanqing District, and Zhengzhazi Village, Baoshan Town, Huairou District, and the road surface was covered with a thin layer of white snow. On the afternoon of the 12th, Mentougou District joined the “group chat” of snowfall. Subsequently, the urban area also experienced snowfall one after another, and snowflakes floated in Haidian, Shijingshan, Fengtai and other places. According to the Beijing Meteorological Bureau, the rain and snow process will continue until the morning of January 14. From the afternoon to the first midnight of the 12th, light rain or sleet was the main weather in the plains, and there was snow in the mountains. From noon on the 13th to the morning of the 14th, there was a rain-to-snow weather process. On the afternoon of the 13th, there was light rain or sleet in the plain area, and it turned to snow on the evening of the 13th. There was weak snowfall in the city from evening to night, and the western mountainous area was relatively obvious. The cold weather will also bring strong winds. From the night of the 13th to the 14th, there were northerly winds of magnitude 3 and 4 in Beijing, with strong gusts. In addition, affected by the cold air and rainy and snowy weather, the temperature dropped significantly from the night of the 13th to the 14th. The highest temperature during the day was between 0°C and 1°C, and the lowest temperature at night was around -9°C. The warm feeling in the early stage will disappear. After the end of the cold air, the temperature continued to slump. At present, until January 21, the highest temperature is below 5 ℃. The minimum temperature drops by more than 8°C, and it is necessary to keep warm The Beijing Meteorological Observatory issued a cold wave blue warning signal on the morning of January 12. Affected by the cold air, it is expected that there will be a cold wave in Beijing from the 13th to the 15th, and the minimum temperature will drop by more than 8°C. The minimum temperature in the plains will drop to -9°C at night on the 14th and 15th; Up to level 6 or 7. Meteorological experts remind that roads are slippery in rainy and snowy weather, which will have a certain impact on morning and evening peak hours. When traveling, pay attention to traffic safety, keep a distance between cars, and drive carefully. The weather is cloudy and cold. At this time, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases are high-incidence or easy to aggravate. When going out, you should pay attention to keeping warm and cold. The infirm people should prevent colds and other respiratory diseases. At the same time, pay attention to physical changes and take good health protection. From the night of January 13th to the 14th, the north wind is strong and the wind chill effect is obvious. Please pay attention to the nowcasting and early warning information in time, pay attention to wind and cold protection when going out, stay away from temporary structures such as billboards, and beware of falling objects. Coal fire self-heating users should pay attention to room ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. 【Questions】 Why did the first snow come so late this winter? Is this snow counted as “first snow”? The first snowfall in Beijing refers to the first large-scale snowfall process in the Beijing area. According to the meteorological department, the first snow in Beijing needs to meet one of the following conditions: when more than 10 of the 20 artificial stations in the city observe snowfall; or all 5 stations in the city (Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, and Observatory) observe snow There is snowfall; or three or more of the five stations in the urban area observe snowfall, and at least one station has snowfall ≥ 0.1 mm. The reporter learned from the Beijing Meteorological Bureau that the snowfall has reached the first snow standard. As of 17:00 on January 12, 16 of the 20 artificial observation stations in the city have observed snowfall. Therefore, the first snow in the winter of 2022-2023 is determined to be January 12, 2023, compared with the average of December 3 in 1991-2020. 40 days late. In the winter of 2021-2022, the first snowfall in Beijing is fierce. The first snowfall came on November 6, and it reached the level of blizzard. Why did the first snow come so late this winter? According to reports, due to insufficient water vapor in the early stage, Beijing has always had a sunny, cold and dry weather pattern with poor water vapor conditions. Not only in Beijing, but also in Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Taiyuan, Jinan and other places, the first snow is more than a month late. Zhang Juan, a meteorological analyst at China Weather Network, said that the cold air affecting our country this time is strong and slow, and there is a south branch trough to cooperate with water vapor transmission, so the range of rain and snow is wide. The rest of my country except Tibet All areas will be affected by rain and snow successively. The first snow in Beijing also followed. 【response】 subway Add link customers and extend peak operating hours On January 12, the first snow arrived in Beijing. In order to reduce the impact of severe weather on citizens’ travel, the Beijing Subway and the Beijing-Hong Kong Subway have taken relevant measures to open additional link passengers and extend peak operating hours. The Beijing subway has made preparations for snowfall and freezing, low temperature and cold waves. According to the travel characteristics of passengers in snowy weather and the actual passenger flow situation, dynamically adjust the capacity of the existing line network, optimize the capacity allocation plan, and take measures such as adding additional passengers and extending morning and evening peak operating hours to ensure sufficient capacity. Pay close attention to railway and civil aviation information, and make preparations for passenger flow connection and delayed operation guarantee at adjacent line stations after railway and civil aviation delays. At the same time, strengthen the organization and guidance of passenger transport in key parts such as the first and last stations, hub stations, transfer stations, large passenger flow stations, entrances and exits, stairs, and passages. A total of 12 trains have been arranged for each section of the station. According to the passenger flow of the line, it is ready to add additional passengers and extend the peak capacity at any time. In addition, the trains of each line departed 5 minutes earlier. During the train journey, the driver will strengthen the observation of the open-air section, section field and other areas to ensure that the train runs on time and safely. At the same time, the Beijing-Hong Kong Metro has done a good job of snow removal in time to ensure that there is no snow or ice at the entrance and exit of the station. Lay anti-slip mats and warning signs, strengthen inspections in the station and around the entrances and exits, and clean up the stairs, anti-slip mats, and residual snow and water on the ground in time to ensure the safety of passengers. highway Increase protection for Beijing-Tibet, Yanchong and other key roads According to the Weibo news of “Beijing Communications”, 4,365 highway emergency rescue forces, 2,023 sets of various snow removal machinery and equipment, 28,000 tons of snow melting agents, and anti-skid materials were in place yesterday. Combined with the characteristics of this round of snowfall that “rains first and then snows, and the temperature drops and freezes easily”, the focus is on the deployment of ice shoveling and snow removal work from the whole process before, during, and after snowfall. Before snow, pre-sprinkle deicing agent scientifically, strengthen inspection and control of key road sections, and start emergency response in time according to snow conditions; during snow, carry out cyclical operations according to real-time and dynamic snowfall, adhere to mechanized snow removal, and improve operation efficiency; after snow, aim at low temperature in the later period Features, strengthen road inspections, deal with icy roads in a timely manner, and ensure the safety of road traffic in the city. The reporter learned from the first maintenance company that in response to the first snowfall in 2023, the first maintenance company has increased its protection for key roads such as Beijing-Tibet and Yanchong. Carry out snow removal operations in accordance with the method of “leaving Beijing first, then entering Beijing”, “ramp interchange first, then main road”, “open a lane first, and then expand to both sides” to ensure efficient and orderly operation. The focus will be on mechanical snow plowing, and the scientific and standardized use of snow melting agents. Starting from mid-October 2022, the first maintenance company will carry out maintenance and inspections in advance of 20 snow removal emergency points, 21 salt melting pools, and 137 salt storage tanks on 20 expressways under its jurisdiction, and complete Qinglong Lake and Xishatun. , Xinjiabao and other melting salt pools for upgrading and transformation, and prepare for snow removal systematically and comprehensively. Due to the complex phase of this round of snowfall and the low temperature in the later stage, the first maintenance company will pay attention to weather changes in a timely manner, scientifically pre-sprinkle snowmelt, prepare in advance for wind and low temperature protection, pay attention to early warning of road icing, and strictly prevent water accumulation on roads after snowfall ice. aviation 4 human organ transport flights took off and landed on time On January 12, the Capital Airport and Daxing Airport ushered in the first snowfall this winter, and the North China Air Traffic Management Bureau launched the emergency plan in time. While ensuring the safe and smooth operation of Spring Festival travel flights under special weather, the North China Air Traffic Management Bureau has launched a green channel, which has ensured that 4 human organ transportation flights take off and land on time. At 13:30 yesterday, the North China Air Traffic Management Bureau launched the video consultation mechanism of the North China Regional Transportation Management Committee, and cooperated with all airports and airlines in the North China region to jointly carry out security work such as de-icing of aircraft seats and passenger boarding. According to the forecast of the meteorological department, there will still be light snow on January 13. The ground seats of the air traffic control center tower of the North China Air Traffic Management Bureau arrange technical backbones with rich experience in ice and snow operations to be on duty, and make a backup of personnel. The release seat adopts a double-post system to deal with possible delays and reduce crew waiting time. In order to ensure the safe travel of passengers during the snowfall period, Daxing Airport Transportation Management Committee issued a snowfall warning in advance, and promptly started deicing the aircraft at designated locations and on the apron. A total of 22 deicing vehicles arrived at the deicing station on standby. According to the snowfall characteristics of this “floating into water”, Daxing Airport monitors the surface temperature in real time, and dispatches snow removal vehicles to spread snow melting agent on the elevated places entering and exiting the airport, the core road in the airport area, and the pedestrian walkway in front of the terminal building in time to prevent the roads from freezing. ice. At the same time, anti-skid signs are placed on the side of the driveway in front of the terminal building, in the open air, on the sidewalk and in the parking lot, etc., to facilitate passengers to travel. Daxing Airport reminds passengers that the passenger flow at the airport continues to increase during the Spring Festival travel season, please allow enough time for travel, pay attention to weather changes and flight status in a timely manner, and it is recommended to choose public transportation such as rail transit. 【hint】 Traffic management department: advise citizens to reduce travel ●On January 12 and 13, rain and snow occurred in most areas of Beijing successively, which had a great impact on traffic and travel. Citizens are advised to reduce travel and choose more public transportation when traveling. If you have to travel by car, you must know the weather on the road in advance Information, through the “Beijing Traffic Police” Weibo platform, traffic radio, navigation software and other platforms to understand road traffic conditions, and choose travel routes reasonably. ●Visibility is relatively low in rainy and snowy weather. Pay attention to control the speed of the vehicle while driving, keep the distance between vehicles, and do not rush to merge blindly to avoid accidents due to slippery roads and unclear vision. ●Driving on snowy roads must achieve the “three slowdowns”. First, start slowly, step on the accelerator lightly, and start slowly; second, turn slowly, increase the turning radius appropriately, and turn the steering wheel slowly; Judgment, control the speed of the vehicle, and avoid sudden braking. ●After the rain and snow, the temperature in some mountainous areas in Beijing dropped below zero, and the rain and snow condensed after falling on the ground, forming the phenomenon of “earth piercing”. When driving through the “earth-piercing” road section, you should hold the steering wheel tightly and drive slowly in low gear to prevent the car body from slipping out of control. ●When parking on icy and snowy roads, choose a sunny, wind-shielded, flat and dry place to park, not close to buildings, utility poles or other vehicles. At the same time, do not stop on the uphill or downhill sections to prevent the vehicle from slipping and reduce the difficulty of starting. According to the official microblog of Beijing Traffic Management Bureau

