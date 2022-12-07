Home News Beijing: When entering elderly care institutions, catering and other places, you need to scan the code and check the 48-hour nucleic acid certificate
Beijing: When entering elderly care institutions, catering and other places, you need to scan the code and check the 48-hour nucleic acid certificate

Beijing: When entering elderly care institutions, catering and other places, you need to scan the code and check the 48-hour nucleic acid certificate

Beijing: When entering elderly care institutions, catering and other places, you need to scan the code and check the 48-hour nucleic acid certificate

Beijing News (Reporter Dai Xuan) On December 7, Beijing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. Zhong Dongbo, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission, said that Beijing has optimized nucleic acid testing and inspection measures, and will conduct nucleic acid testing for employees in high-risk positions and personnel in high-risk areas in accordance with relevant regulations, and other personnel are willing to be tested.

When entering elderly care institutions, child welfare institutions, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, inpatient departments of medical institutions, catering, indoor fitness and other places, Internet cafes, bars, chess and card rooms, KTV, script killing, sauna bathing and other closed places, you need to scan the code and check For the 48-hour negative nucleic acid certificate, the staff of the above-mentioned relevant places must follow its regulations.

Adjust the requirements for nucleic acid testing of key populations, and important units, large enterprises, and major events can determine prevention and control measures such as nucleic acid testing and inspection as needed.

