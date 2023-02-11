There will be rain and snow in Beijing tomorrow, and visibility will be low

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-11 17:19

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory of the CCTV news client said today (11th) that it is expected that there will be a precipitation weather process in Beijing during the day tomorrow, with rain and snow phase transitions, accompanied by a drop in temperature and low visibility.

It is expected that from tomorrow morning to evening, there will be rain and snow in Beijing from west to east, relatively obvious in the morning, and the main precipitation period is from 08:00 to 14:00. There will be light snow in the mountains, and the plains will start to rain and then turn to sleet or snow.

The highest temperature during the day is expected to be around 4°C today. Affected by the cold air, the highest temperature during the day will drop to 1°C tomorrow, and the lowest temperature at night will be minus 5°C. The daytime maximum temperature rises to about 7°C the day after tomorrow, and the nighttime minimum temperature is minus 4°C.

Today and tomorrow, the humidity near the ground in Beijing is relatively high, and the visibility is low. The minimum visibility is 1-3 kilometers, and the local area is less than 1 kilometer. Affected by the cold air, the northerly wind increased to around level 3 the morning after tomorrow, and the visibility improved.

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory reminds that rain and snow will cause slippery roads and icy roads in mountainous areas. The public should pay attention to safety when traveling. Visibility will be low tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, and there will be heavy fog on some road sections around the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. Traffic safety risks are high, and safety management needs to be strengthened on key road sections.