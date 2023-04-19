Beijing will implement a new round of business district transformation and upgrading this year. Wangfujing CBD will build an international business district.

Original title: Wangfujing CBD will build an international business district

News from our newspaper (Reporter Ma Jing) Since the beginning of this year, the consumer market has accelerated and continued to improve. Following the trend of consumption recovery, the construction of Beijing as an international consumption center city has been further accelerated. Yesterday, the Municipal Bureau of Commerce issued the “2023 Action Plan for Accelerating the Restoration and Expansion of Consumption and Continuing to Build a Beijing International Consumption Center City”, which clarified 22 annual key tasks and will focus on “convenience” and “quality improvement” to promote Beijing’s international consumption center. Urban cultivation and construction will be upgraded again.

This year, Beijing will further optimize the layout of consumption space. The “Plan” shows that the city will speed up the construction of a four-level commercial consumption space structure of “international consumption experience area, urban consumption center, regional vitality consumption circle and community convenience life circle”, implement a new round of business district transformation and upgrading action plan and each district’s “one One strategy for circles” to promote Wangfujing, CBD, etc. to build international-level business circles. At the same time, speed up the quality improvement of key business circles such as Chongwenmen, and start the renovation and upgrading projects of key shopping malls such as Xidan shopping mall.

The supply of high-quality consumption will also be more abundant. Projects such as the renovation of the Golden Street Shopping Center will be completed and landed. Large-scale commercial complex projects such as the first LONG Street will be opened for operation. Cultural and tourism projects such as the South Central Axis International Culture and Technology Park and the Wulituo Global Carnival will open. In the field of catering, the city will create about 5 “late night canteen” characteristic catering blocks, introduce about 100 well-known domestic and foreign food brands, and cultivate about 6,000 catering merchants with strong digital marketing capabilities.

In order to accelerate the construction of the “dual-hub” international consumption bridgehead, Beijing will enhance the resource allocation of the “dual-hub” international route network, promote the high-level opening of international aviation rights, and expand the coverage and accessibility of the international route network of the “dual-hub” airport. At the same time, improve the comprehensive transportation network of the Capital Airport, create a group-style exhibition complex with complete functions, complete the collection of urban design proposals for the Convention and Exhibition Center and the Consumer Hub Area of ​​Daxing Airport, and add self-service equipment at the departure tax refund ports of Capital Airport and Daxing Airport. Convenient tax refund service.

The integrated development of business, tourism, culture and sports is a new trend of consumption. According to the “Plan”, Beijing will stimulate new vitality in trendy sports consumption, rationally use urban parks, country parks, public green spaces and other space resources, and add outdoor trendy sports facilities. In terms of ice and snow consumption, we will promote the opening of the Olympic venues to the public and realize the four-season operation of the Olympic venues. Combined with the planning and layout of Yanqing’s “International Ski Resort and Tourism Resort”, we will vigorously promote the construction of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Sports Cultural Tourism Belt, actively bid for international ice and snow events, and strive for more events. Settled in Beijing.

The “Plan” also stated that the resource transformation of “Science, Education, Medical Care and Elderly Care Exhibition” should be accelerated, and the supply of service consumption should be optimized. Among them, it is specifically mentioned that the development of the elderly care consumption market should be accelerated. It is reported that Beijing will introduce and implement a work plan to promote the development of the elderly care consumption market, encourage the development of traditional Chinese medicine health products and service projects that are suitable for integration with the tourism industry, and launch a batch of traditional Chinese medicine health tourism routes integrating “health, nourishment and tourism”; Combining medical care and elderly care with remote collaborative services, and gradually incorporating medical care and elderly care institutions into the scope of remote collaborative services. In addition, determine the subsidy standards for aging-appropriate renovation of elderly families, innovate and carry out pilot programs for elderly care services, and provide elderly people with nearby and convenient elderly care services.

In the field of bulk consumption, Beijing will promote the upgrading of automobile consumption, continue to implement the new energy vehicle replacement subsidy policy this year, and provide subsidies to qualified car owners who replace passenger cars with new energy passenger cars. At the same time, speed up the circulation of second-hand cars, give appropriate rewards to distribution companies that have contributed to the transfer of second-hand cars, explore and promote the transformation and development of car dealers in the city’s old motor vehicle trading market from brokerage to distribution models, and study specific measures to optimize the registration of second-hand car off-site transactions , to facilitate both parties to the transaction to directly handle the transaction registration procedures at the location of the vehicle.

(Editors in charge: Meng Zhu, Bao Congying)

Share for more people to see