Source title: The city will speed up the construction of rehabilitation medicine, and each district will have at least one rehabilitation hospital and the community health service center will have a rehabilitation medicine department

Eight departments including the Beijing Municipal Health Commission and the Municipal Development and Reform Commission jointly released the implementation plan for accelerating the promotion of rehabilitation medical care in Beijing. The plan pointed out that by 2025, each district should have at least one rehabilitation hospital at level two or above or one or two rehabilitation transformation medical institutions. Rehabilitation medicine beds in third-level general hospitals account for no less than 2% of the total number of beds in the hospital, and beds in the rehabilitation medicine department in second-level general hospitals account for no less than 2.5% of the total hospital beds. According to the plan, the city will focus on strengthening the rehabilitation medicine department of the third-level general hospital, the rehabilitation department of the third-level traditional Chinese medicine hospital and the third-level rehabilitation hospital in the early intervention of rehabilitation, multidisciplinary cooperation, and the ability of rehabilitation medical services for difficult and critically ill patients. Actively promote the construction of rehabilitation medicine sub-specialties such as neurological rehabilitation, orthopedic rehabilitation, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, tumor rehabilitation, children’s rehabilitation, geriatric rehabilitation, pain rehabilitation, intensive care rehabilitation, traditional Chinese medicine rehabilitation, and psychological rehabilitation, and carry out sub-specialty detailed rehabilitation assessment, rehabilitation treatment, Rehabilitation guidance and rehabilitation follow-up services. Promote the establishment and improvement of the construction of rehabilitation medicine subspecialties in secondary rehabilitation hospitals, and carry out rehabilitation services for characteristic diseases. See also Albenga, goodbye to the former construction contractor Pino Purpi Community health service centers (including township health centers) should set up rehabilitation medicine departments, and set up and increase rehabilitation medical service beds as needed to meet the outpatient and inpatient needs of rehabilitation patients within their jurisdiction. Support qualified grass-roots medical institutions to develop appropriate rehabilitation techniques of integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine, and provide residents with convenient and professional rehabilitation medical services. In addition, the city supports medical schools to actively set up majors in shortage such as rehabilitation therapy and rehabilitation engineering, and set up rehabilitation physical therapy, rehabilitation occupational therapy, hearing and speech rehabilitation and other majors according to the actual situation, and increase the training supply of rehabilitation therapy professionals. . The plan proposes that by 2025, the number of rehabilitation physicians per 100,000 permanent residents in the city will reach 8, the number of rehabilitation therapists will reach 12, and the number of rehabilitation medical service beds per 1,000 permanent residents will reach 0.5.

Eight departments including the Beijing Municipal Health Commission and the Municipal Development and Reform Commission jointly released the implementation plan for accelerating the promotion of rehabilitation medical care in Beijing. The plan pointed out that by 2025, each district should have at least one rehabilitation hospital at level two or above or one or two rehabilitation transformation medical institutions. Rehabilitation medicine beds in third-level general hospitals account for no less than 2% of the total number of beds in the hospital, and beds in the rehabilitation medicine department in second-level general hospitals account for no less than 2.5% of the total hospital beds.

According to the plan, the city will focus on strengthening the rehabilitation medicine department of the third-level general hospital, the rehabilitation department of the third-level traditional Chinese medicine hospital and the third-level rehabilitation hospital in the early intervention of rehabilitation, multidisciplinary cooperation, and the ability of rehabilitation medical services for difficult and critically ill patients. Actively promote the construction of rehabilitation medicine sub-specialties such as neurological rehabilitation, orthopedic rehabilitation, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, tumor rehabilitation, children’s rehabilitation, geriatric rehabilitation, pain rehabilitation, intensive care rehabilitation, traditional Chinese medicine rehabilitation, and psychological rehabilitation, and carry out sub-specialty detailed rehabilitation assessment, rehabilitation treatment, Rehabilitation guidance and rehabilitation follow-up services. Promote the establishment and improvement of the construction of rehabilitation medicine subspecialties in secondary rehabilitation hospitals, and carry out rehabilitation services for characteristic diseases.

Community health service centers (including township health centers) should set up rehabilitation medicine departments, and set up and increase rehabilitation medical service beds as needed to meet the outpatient and inpatient needs of rehabilitation patients within their jurisdiction. Support qualified grass-roots medical institutions to develop appropriate rehabilitation techniques of integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine, and provide residents with convenient and professional rehabilitation medical services. In addition, the city supports medical schools to actively set up majors in shortage such as rehabilitation therapy and rehabilitation engineering, and set up rehabilitation physical therapy, rehabilitation occupational therapy, hearing and speech rehabilitation and other majors according to the actual situation, and increase the training supply of rehabilitation therapy professionals. . The plan proposes that by 2025, the number of rehabilitation physicians per 100,000 permanent residents in the city will reach 8, the number of rehabilitation therapists will reach 12, and the number of rehabilitation medical service beds per 1,000 permanent residents will reach 0.5.