Original title: Beijing-Xiong Expressway (Beijing Section) Sixth Ring Road to City Boundary Section Officially Opened to Xiong’an New District in 50 Minutes

Gongyizhuang Toll Station of Jingxiong Expressway (Beijing Section).Photo by People’s Daily Online reporter Qiao Xuefeng

On December 31, 2022, the section from the sixth ring road to the city boundary of the Beijing-Xiong Expressway (Beijing Section) project will be completed and opened to traffic. After the opening, it will take 50 minutes to drive from the sixth ring road to Xiongan New Area, saving 30 minutes compared with the past.

According to reports, as a major transportation project of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development strategy, the Jingxiong Expressway is the most convenient rapid transportation corridor connecting the capital Beijing to the Xiongan New Area, and it is also a comprehensive three-dimensional “four vertical and three horizontal” in the “Hebei Xiong’an New Area Planning Outline”. An important vertical in the network has great political significance and far-reaching strategic significance for the construction of the Beijing-Xiong 1-hour traffic circle and the promotion of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei transportation integration process.

At the same time, it is of great significance to improve the road network structure in southern Beijing, improve traffic efficiency, drive the coordinated development of Fangshan District and adjacent areas of Hebei Province, and accelerate the construction of the capital metropolitan area.

In an interview, Wang Jianhui, deputy director of the Engineering Coordination and Market Supervision Department of the Beijing Municipal Transportation Commission, said that the opening of the Beijing-Xiong Expressway (Beijing section) from the sixth ring road to the city boundary marks a major step forward in Beijing’s support for the construction of the Xiongan New Area. This step will lay a solid foundation for the completion of the entire line of Jingxiong Expressway (Beijing Section) in the later period.

Two overpasses across the Sixth Ring Road and Jingshen Road were opened simultaneously

50 minutes from the Sixth Ring Road to Xiongan New Area

According to Wang Jianhui, the Beijing section of Jingxiong Expressway has a total length of 27 kilometers, and the line runs north-south as a whole. It starts from the Southwest Fifth Ring Road in Beijing in the north, crosses the Yongding River in the west, Fangshan Metro Line, and Jingshen Road, then turns south and crosses the Sixth Ring Road. Then continue to extend southward to the city boundary, connecting with the Hebei section of Jingxiong Expressway. The whole line adopts the two-way eight-lane expressway standard for construction, with 1 super bridge, 4 viaduct sections, 5 interchanges, 3 ramp toll stations, main line toll stations, Beijing entry checkpoint, management center, maintenance work area, and parking area 1 each. The total investment of the project is about 12.212 billion yuan.

The opening of the Jingxiong Expressway (Beijing section) from the sixth ring road to the city boundary section has a total length of about 11.753 kilometers, starting from the sixth ring road in the north and ending at the city boundary in the south. From the Sixth Ring Road to Xiong’an New District, the whole journey is 82 kilometers, and it takes about 50 minutes to reach Xiong’an New District. There are 2 sections of viaducts, 2 interchanges, and 1 ramp toll station on the line.

According to reports, the two interchanges in this opening section are the Sixth Ring Road Interchange and the Jingshen Road Interchange. Among them, the Sixth Ring Road Interchange is a hub-type interchange, with 8 ramps in total, and its main line bridge successively crosses the existing Huangliang Road, planned Baiyang East Road, Sixth Ring Road, planned Liangnan Road, and planned Yanchang Road, etc., which can strengthen the close connection with the surrounding areas of Beijing. At the same time, the Sixth Ring Road can also be used to divert traffic to parallel expressways – Beijing-Kaizhou Expressway, Beijing-Taiwan Expressway, and Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau Expressway. The Jingshen Road Interchange is a single-horn interchange. After exiting the expressway, you can go west along Jingshen Road to Doudian Town, and go north to Liangxiang Town and Changyang Town.

4 kilometers south of the city boundary of Jingxiong Expressway (Beijing Section) is the overpass of the North Line of the Airport, from which you can go to the direction of Beijing Daxing International Airport.

In addition, the traffic section is 1.5 kilometers north of the city boundary, and a parking area is set up, including 309 parking spaces, and toilets, mother and baby rooms, medical rooms, etc. are set up to provide a safe and comfortable parking environment for the public.

13 kilometers of high-speed rail common corridor wiring

Minimize environmental impact

“Green line selection is one of the characteristics of the Jingxiong Expressway project.” Cui Genqun, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Railway Jingxiong (Beijing) Expressway Development Co., Ltd., said in an interview that in the line design, it is considered to be as far away from residential areas as possible and reduce demolition. , Intensive use of land, there are about 13 kilometers of high-speed rail and common corridor wiring, which minimizes the impact on the environment and avoids the separation of urban planning.

At the same time, the “sponge city” design is adopted across the board, and a road ecological drainage system that is harmoniously adapted to nature is established according to local conditions. Using the space under the bridge, a rainwater storage pond is arranged under the bridge on the main line. The road runoff flows into the storage pond after energy dissipation and precipitation, where it is stored, infiltrated, and evaporated. Excess rainfall can overflow into the downstream side ditch through the overflow tank; if foreign guest water enters the side ditch, it can also overflow into the storage pond for consumption and regulation.

In addition, a sunken green space is set up within the area of ​​the interchange to collect rainwater from the bridge area and respond to the surrounding environment to meet the dual needs of the water environment and the landscape environment. The impact on the water environment is reduced to a minimum.

The Jingxiong Expressway (Beijing Section) project occupies about 327.9 acres of Jingbai Pear Family Theme Park, and occupies 4,268 trees, including 2,689 Jingbai Pear trees and 126 pear trees older than 50 years. In order to restore the ecological environment of Jingbai Pear Theme Park, the project will occupy pear trees older than 50 years for protection and transplantation to the Jingbai Pear Theme Park outside the red line of the construction site. Trees are used as the backbone tree species to create a high-speed green landscape that is in harmony with the surrounding environment.

Realize full coverage of 5G private network across the board

Citizens enjoy driving“Butler style”Serve

According to Cui Genqun, in terms of intelligent transportation construction, Jingxiong Expressway (Beijing Section) has established a smart high-speed monitoring center, introduced China Mobile’s 5G private network, and used Beidou high-precision positioning, high-precision digital maps, variable information signs and vehicle-road communication systems. etc., providing car owners with services such as vehicle-road communication, high-precision navigation and early warning. Through the integrated fusion technology of perception, computing, communication, information release and other technologies, highly reliable information interaction of “human-vehicle-road-cloud” can be realized.

Citizens can enjoy “butler-style” service while driving. The whole line covers the driving safety guidance system, and safety driving guidance lights are installed on both sides of the road at an interval of 30 meters to ensure that the vehicle can determine the distance from the vehicle in front through the change of light color in low visibility such as fog, heavy rainfall, sandstorm, and smoke, so as to ensure safe driving.

The entire line realizes the collection of meteorological data, and combines the visibility, air pressure, temperature, humidity, precipitation, wind direction, wind speed and other monitoring data of weather stations along the line and surrounding areas to provide refined weather early warning and forecast information to realize rain, fog, ice, snow, etc. Monitoring and early warning of various meteorological disasters.

At the same time, realize the release of omni-channel + integrated media information, and form interactive traffic guidance and travel suggestions with real-time traffic status and accurate traffic information services; use Internet map APP, traffic broadcast, variable information board, and C-V2X communication system , driving safety guidance system and other channels, provide differentiated comprehensive road traffic services for social vehicles, engineering vehicles, two passengers and one dangerous, online car-hailing and other operating vehicles, and realize the transformation from passive response to incidents to active risk intervention.

In addition, Jingxiong Expressway integrates intelligent construction and quality construction throughout the project construction, and more than 50 patented technologies improve construction efficiency. 11 intelligent steel bar processing factories and 3 intelligent prefabricated beam yards continuously provide “reinforced iron armor” for the project.

Accelerated implementation of Jingxiong Expressway (Beijing section) from the fifth to the sixth ring

Expected to be completed and open to traffic in 2023

Cui Genqun told reporters that the implementation of the fifth to sixth ring sections of Jingxiong Expressway (Beijing section) is currently being accelerated, and it is expected to be completed and open to traffic in 2023. At that time, the Yongding River Super Bridge and the first main line toll station of the land viaduct in China will add new landmarks to Beijing.

According to reports, the Yongding River Bridge is the gateway for Xiong’an New District to enter and exit the central city of Beijing. It is a key control project along the entire line and an important landscape landmark bridge in the region. The total length of the bridge is 1.62 kilometers, the main bridge is 520 meters, and the main arch span is 300 meters. After the bridge is completed, it will become the bridge with the longest single-span span in Beijing, and also the arch bridge with the largest span of steel box arch ribs in high-intensity areas in China. In the future, it will carry the two-way eight-lane traffic flow of Jingxiong Expressway.

The main line toll station to be opened in the future – Changyang North Toll Station is another highlight of the project. Changyang North Toll Station is the first toll station on the main line of a land viaduct in China, crossing the Orchid Culture Park in Fangshan District. In order to avoid the isolation of the park, the light and shadow space under the bridge is analyzed, and the piers are arranged neatly; the light-transmitting isolation belt is set in the center of the bridge to ensure the lighting under the bridge, and reserve a wide and comfortable space under the bridge. It is planned to design sports and leisure facilities. Serve residents for leisure and entertainment, and improve the environmental quality along the line. (Qiao Xuefeng)

