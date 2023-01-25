On January 24, citizens took the “ski train” from Beijing North Railway Station to Chongli Ski Resort for skiing and leisure.

Since the Spring Festival holiday, many Beijing citizens have taken the “ski train” of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway from Beijing North Railway Station to go skiing and enjoy the snow at the Winter Olympic Ski Resort in Chongli District, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, and spend the Spring Festival holiday.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xin

On January 24, ski enthusiasts checked their ski equipment at Beijing North Railway Station, and prepared to take the “ski train” to Chongli Ski Resort for skiing and leisure.

