Source title: Beijing Zoo: Nucleic acid inspection is no longer required for admission to the park. Dining in the park requires a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate

On December 6, the Beijing Zoo announced that according to the requirements of epidemic prevention and control work, in order to ensure the safety and order of citizens and tourists visiting the park, the Beijing Zoo will implement the following prevention and control measures from now on: 1. The park gate area implements norms for wearing masks, Beijing Health Treasure scans the code and verifies the green code, temperature measurement, and queuing measures with a distance of more than one meter, and does not check the negative nucleic acid test certificate. 2. Enter the public toilets in the park and scan the QR code to enter the toilet as required. 3. To enter the catering (dine-in) point in the park, you need to scan the QR code to register with the health treasure, check the green code and check. 48-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate.

