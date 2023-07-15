Beijing Zoo Implements Cooling Measures for Animals to Beat the Summer Heat

Polar Bears and Giant Pandas Stay Cool at Beijing Zoo

By Dai Lili

After a period of rain, the scorching sun has returned to Beijing. To prevent heatstroke and keep the animals cool, the Beijing Zoo has implemented various measures, including spraying water mist, providing ice cubes, laying out mats, and increasing the variety of juicy fruits and vegetables for the animals.

When our reporter visited the Beijing Zoo yesterday, he noticed water mist being sprayed in the polar bear playground from a distance. This is a new heatstroke prevention and cooling measure adopted in July. The playground is covered with a shade resembling a “chessboard”, and a swimming pool is available for the polar bears to cool off. Furthermore, a sunken outdoor cooling facility with a large ice cube has been introduced this year. The polar bear named “An’an” was seen slowly emerging from the facility to enjoy some watermelon on the ice.

Inside the Panda Pavilion, the giant panda named “Meng Er” was seen playing with ice cubes while “Gugu” was peacefully sleeping on a cool natural straw mat. The Malayan tapir took refuge in the pool and enjoyed a refreshing bath. Last year’s little brown bear was playing in the playground under the sun, taking occasional showers under the spraying facilities and taking a dip in the pool.

According to Lu Yanping, head of the animal business department at the Beijing Zoo, the park employs different methods of heatstroke prevention and cooling based on the individual needs of each animal. For instance, deer species are provided with shade for outdoor activities, while giant pandas have air-conditioned indoor areas, with doors being left open to allow them to freely move between indoor and outdoor spaces. The zoo also limits the outdoor time for animals that are sensitive to extreme temperatures.

In addition to swimming pools, sprinklers, air conditioners, and mud ponds, this year the zoo has also provided natural cattail mats and mats made from organic materials for the animals. And of course, ice treats are a summer staple. The park offers bamboo leaf ice cups, colored ice, sack ice, and more for polar bears, giant pandas, brown bears, and red pandas. These not only provide entertainment for the animals but also help keep them cool during the hot summer months.

When it comes to food supply, the zoo started providing watermelons in May as the temperature began to rise. These sweet, juicy fruits are a great way for the animals to quench their thirst. Additionally, the zoo has added cowpea, purple cabbage, cucumber, lettuce, nectarine, mango, and other seasonal fruits and vegetables for primates. Herbivores have been given a variety of fresh forage, including chicory and fresh willow leaves that have been specially supplied this year.

The measures taken by the Beijing Zoo demonstrate their commitment to ensuring the well-being and health of the animals, especially during the summer season. With the combination of cooling facilities, natural mats, and refreshing food options, the animals can now better cope with the hot weather.

