Beijing Zoo will send veterinarians and breeders to the United States next week to take care of and escort "Yaya" back home

The website of the China Association of Zoology announced that in order to effectively protect the health of the giant panda “Yaya” at the Memphis Zoo in the United States, in accordance with the requirements of the relevant national authorities, the China Association of Zoology has arranged experts to assist in the care of “Yaya” at the Memphis Zoo. The Beijing Zoo will send veterinarians and breeders to the United States next week to familiarize themselves with the feeding situation of the giant panda “Ya Ya”, and work with the Memphis Zoo to raise and care for the giant panda “Ya Ya” and escort “Ya Ya” back to China. According to continuous and close monitoring by technical experts from both parties, the giant panda “Yaya” is currently in stable health, and its feeding and management are normal.

The report pointed out that China and the United States have been actively discussing ways and means to expedite the procedures for returning the giant panda “Yaya” to China, and strive to bring “Yaya” back to China as soon as possible. At present, the Chinese side has completed all the approval items, and the Beijing Zoo has made preparations for welcoming “Yaya” back home in terms of breeding venues, breeding plans, medical security, and feed supply.

