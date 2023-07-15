Beijing Zoo’s Cool Measures: Mats, Sprinklers, and ‘Cool Recipes’ to Beat the Summer Heat

Title: Beijing Zoo Goes to Great Lengths to Beat the Heat for the Animals

Beijing Zoo has implemented innovative measures to ensure the comfort and well-being of its animals during the scorching summer months. From sprays to ice cubes and juicy treats, the zoo is pulling out all the stops to prevent heatstroke and keep its furry residents cool.

Rhinos, hippos, and brown bears are among the lucky animals benefiting from the zoo’s proactive approach to combating the intense summer heat. Rhinos enjoy indulging in mud baths, while the hippos are treated to refreshing watermelons. Meanwhile, the brown bears can be seen frolicking under the spray.

A recent visit to the polar bear stadium revealed the installation of sprinklers, with one polar bear, An’an, taking full advantage of the cool mist while enthusiastically devouring a watermelon. The splashing water droplets provide a welcomed respite from the sweltering temperatures and serve as a novel way to prevent heatstroke among the polar bears. The stadium is also equipped with swimming pools and other summer facilities to further enhance the bears’ enjoyment.

Lu Yanping, the head of the Animal Business Section at Beijing Zoo, explained that different animals have specific requirements for heatstroke prevention and cooling. Accordingly, the zoo adopts tailored measures for each species and monitors their effectiveness closely. In the case of giant pandas, indoor enclosures with air conditioning are provided, with doors left open to allow them the freedom to roam indoors and outdoors. When temperatures soar, animals sensitive to heat are given reduced outdoor time to prioritize their well-being.

Not limited to merely upgrading the animals’ living spaces, zookeepers also employ physical cooling techniques and adjust the animals’ diets to guarantee their optimal health during the summer months. The combination of enhanced cooling facilities and meticulous care ensures that the animals can comfortably endure the heat.

With these measures in place, Beijing Zoo is committed to making summer an enjoyable season for its residents. Both visitors and animal lovers can rest easy knowing that the welfare of these beloved creatures remains a top priority.

Disclaimer: This article is generated by OpenAI’s language model, GPT-3, and does not represent the views and opinions of any individual or organization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

