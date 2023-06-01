Beijing’s Adult Smoking Rate Continues to Decline, Encouraging Willing People to Actively Participate in Quitting Smoking

In order to publicize the dangers of tobacco smoke and guide smokers to quit smoking, the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission and the Municipal Patriotic Sanitation Office launched the 36th World No Tobacco Day campaign on May 31. The reporter learned that the adult smoking rate in Beijing continued to decline, from 23.4% before the implementation of the tobacco control regulations to 19.9%, completing the phased goal of creating a smoke-free environment in the Healthy Beijing Action.

At the event site, visitors to the park learned about the hazards of tobacco smoke by visiting the exhibition boards on the theme of tobacco control, and gained an in-depth understanding of the history of tobacco control work in Beijing in recent years. Three game check-in points are set up in the park, and the citizens actively participate in interesting games and actively practice a healthy and civilized lifestyle. Doctors from the Second Medical Center of PLA General Hospital, Fuxing Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, and Acupuncture Hospital of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences provided citizens with scientific smoking cessation consultations, raised citizens’ awareness of scientific smoking cessation, and guided people who are willing to quit smoking to actively participate in smoking cessation.

In order to effectively implement the “Beijing Regulations on Smoking Control” and continuously improve the general public’s awareness of health and civilization, in recent years, Beijing has taken the opportunity of World No Tobacco Day to carry out various forms of tobacco control publicity. At the same time, guided by the needs of citizens to quit smoking, we will continue to promote the standardized construction of smoking cessation clinics, explore new models of online smoking cessation, and carry out the “you quit smoking, I support” citizens’ scientific smoking cessation activities.

On the basis of serving the health needs of the population, Beijing focuses on strengthening the construction of a smoke-free environment, promotes the construction of “tobacco control demonstration units” and “tobacco control demonstration blocks”, strengthens normalized and regular governance, and has accumulated rich experience in improving Beijing’s grassroots tobacco control management capabilities. The adult smoking rate in Beijing continued to decline, from 23.4% before the implementation of the tobacco control regulations to 19.9%, completing the staged goal of creating a smoke-free environment in the Healthy Beijing Action.

The Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission stated that it will launch a series of World No Tobacco Day activities in the near future to continuously strengthen the whole society’s awareness of the dangers of tobacco and citizens’ awareness of law-abiding, including organizing and organizing tobacco control painting activities for primary and middle school students with the Municipal Education Commission to strengthen young people’s understanding of the concept of tobacco control carry out tobacco control publicity activities on campus to create a healthy atmosphere in smoke-free schools; consolidate the effects of smoke-free environment construction and promote the creation of a healthy environment for shared governance and sharing; strengthen the publicity of smoking cessation services, make good use of smoking cessation clinic resources, and organize and carry out various forms for the masses. An interactive smoking cessation campaign.

The Beijing Municipal Health Commission hopes that the general public will abide by the “Beijing Regulations on Smoking Control”, actively enhance health awareness, actively participate in health activities, and work together to build a healthy and civilized social environment.