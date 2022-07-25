[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 24, 2022]Beijing authorities claimed that Xi Jinping and other CCP leaders had been vaccinated against domestically produced new crown vaccines, causing a public outcry. Netizens mocked the CCP for “there is no silver 300 taels here”, “Whether you believe it or not, I don’t believe it anyway!”

On July 23, Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China, claimed at a press conference that all current leaders of the Communist Party of China have been vaccinated with “domestic vaccines“, and said that this fully demonstrates the leaders’ “high trust” in domestic vaccines. However, he did not announce the timing and dosage of the leader’s vaccination of domestically produced vaccines.

This news caused an uproar in public opinion. The Weibo platform fully opened the comment review, and the news comment areas of multiple V accounts were closed.

However, many netizens still posted on Weibo, mocking the CCP authorities as “there is no silver 300 taels here”, “Whether you believe it or not, I do not believe it anyway!”

nd4ZqOY1wXL7pmv: “In normal countries, many people are not afraid to fight. Leaders fight first to stabilize people’s hearts. Why do people only announce after they have beaten leaders.”

theBlaguer: “If it’s just vaccinated then it’s just trusting?”

KimTaiShou1: “Specially speaking, there must be a fight, but there is no fight.”

ijIztfKB5uRzF6Z: “It’s obvious that their insiders have stopped fighting. These people are stupid to death. If you don’t say no, you have to jump out and say it. Anyone with brains knows that they have stopped fighting.”

hfs3hw: “It’s really not a show on the news network? It’s not a shame, is it?”

every_glance: “The leaders have been vaccinated, and they have high confidence in our country’s vaccine. When will it be opened? When will nucleic acid be removed? If not, where is the trust, where is the confidence, and what are you doing with it?”

Chen Pokong, a current affairs commentator based in the United States, questioned the CCP authorities on We Media: “Where is the picture? Where is the video? Where is the truth?”

He said that the vaccinations of leaders of other countries, such as US President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have video evidence and live broadcasts. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen gave Taiwan-made vaccines, which was also broadcast live. Only the leaders of the CCP did not.

Chen Pokong believes, “Xi Jinping said it’s not good not to fight, and it’s not good to fight. If you don’t say a word and stay silent for 3 years, people will say that you are taking the American vaccine, not the domestic vaccine.”

Regarding the authorities’ intensive promotion of the leaders’ motives for vaccination, Weibo netizen happyniegh3 said: “Let’s put it mildly, the vaccine must be compulsory for the whole people.”

guorong_huang: “I’m going to push the vaccine against the aged chives.”

binghuo2021: “Fudge older people to respond positively to injections.”

The safety of China‘s domestic vaccines has been questioned by the outside world, after it was revealed that many medical staff refused to be vaccinated with domestic vaccines. To this end, Shanghai epidemic prevention expert Zhang Wenhong once publicly called for “leading cadres to fight first.”

Li Datong, the former editor-in-chief of “Freezing Point Weekly”, a subsidiary of China Youth Daily, agrees with Zhang Wenhong’s statement, “When the leaders have finished fighting, you can fight.”

Li Datong told the Voice of America earlier: “You senior officials and ministers, the premier and vice premiers of the State Council, the presidents and vice presidents of the country, you are all sitting in front of the TV and taking out the Chinese vaccine, Show us these vaccines, if you dare (play), the common people will dare (play).”

