According to the recently released “China Basic Education High-Quality Development Index Report (2023)”, Beijing’s Fengtai District has emerged as a leader in the development of basic education in the country. The report, which selected 18 urban districts as representatives, evaluated the development status of basic education in various places based on the dimensions of educational equity, innovation, scale, quality, and efficiency.

Fengtai District in Beijing has been highlighted as having a leading level of basic education development, particularly in the areas of preschool and high school education. The district boasts a high proportion of “double-qualified” teachers in basic education and has achieved a high-level vocational education model with national influence. The report also indicates that Fengtai District ranks first in high school education among the sample urban areas.

While the report shows a relatively high level of development in the average value of the high-quality development index of basic education in each sample urban area, there is still an issue of uneven educational development among various regions in the country. The eastern region leads in development, while the central and western regions lag behind. However, Fengtai District in Beijing has been recognized for having the highest level of high-quality development of basic education among all the urban areas sampled.

The release of this report sheds light on the strengths and areas for improvement in the basic education system across the country and emphasizes the importance of continued efforts to achieve high-quality education for all.

