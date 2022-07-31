Source title: Beijing’s digital economy “baked” beautiful transcripts, with an average of 10,000 new companies in core industries in the past three years

The influence of the “Beijing Benchmark” for the development of the global digital economy continues to increase. On the 30th, the “Beijing Digital Economy Development Report (2021-2022) – Building a Global Digital Economy Benchmark City” released at the 2022 Global Digital Economy Conference was the first to focus on the development of Beijing’s digital economy in the form of a blue book. Achievements and achievements. The report shows that in the past three years, the number of newly established enterprises in the core industries of digital economy in Beijing has increased by 10,000 annually, and the number of enterprises above designated size in the core industries of digital economy in the city has reached more than 8,000. The digital economy is the core driving force of urban development, and cities are also the main positions for digital industrialization and industrial digitization. The Blue Book Research proposes a global digital economy benchmark city evaluation index system. According to estimates, from 2018 to 2021, Beijing’s global digital economy benchmark city index will increase by 71%, of which the digital infrastructure index has the fastest growth rate, with a four-year growth of 245%. The data shows that in 2021, the added value of Beijing’s digital economy will reach 1,625.19 billion yuan, accounting for 40.4% of GDP, ranking first in the country. In the past three years, the number of newly established enterprises in the core industries of the digital economy has increased by an average of 10,000 per year, and there are more than 8,000 enterprises above designated size in the core industries of the digital economy in the city, accounting for 19% of the number of enterprises above designated size in the city. The number of large enterprises in the digital economy is increasing year by year, and the number of enterprises with a revenue of 100 billion will increase from 2 in 2018 to 5 in 2021; the number of 10 billion enterprises will increase from 39 in 2018 to 58 in 2021. See also Bailey Bridge Works Summit Reopening 31st, weather permitting It is worth mentioning that the rapid development of Beijing’s digital economy has also led to the digitalization of industries and the digital transformation of enterprises. Helping mature cooperative merchants to increase the average labor efficiency by 35%, reduce the out-of-stock rate from 10% to below 2%, increase online orders by 90%, and reduce the average inventory turnover days by 20 days – selected in “2022 Beijing Industrial Internet Innovation Application Scenarios” The multi-point DMALL “Retail Unity Cloud” of “Case” guides the deep integration of online and offline integration of physical retail, realizes online for everyone and online for everything, assists the digital transformation and upgrading of physical retail, and achieves cost reduction and efficiency enhancement. This is the epitome of the development of the digitally empowered industry. “Beijing digital basic technology enterprises have independent intellectual property rights, and financing drives the rapid growth of enterprises; digital empowerment enterprises have multi-industry layout, and the market share of products continues to expand; digital platform enterprises maintain growth and actively deploy new businesses; new models and new applications The important scenarios of similar enterprises should be tested first, and the application of products will be accelerated.” Lu Ya analyzed that the development of digital technology and the continuous expansion and integration of network information technology into traditional fields have created higher and higher requirements for talents with innovative capabilities, Future talents who integrate development, technology business, and management practices are standing at the forefront of the times. Beijing’s digital economy talent pool ranks at the forefront of the country, and the core drives the digital transformation of the economy. See also The "14th Five-Year Plan" New Urbanization Implementation Plan was released: Increase the proportion of public compulsory education and vigorously develop public parks - China Education Online

The influence of the “Beijing Benchmark” for the development of the global digital economy continues to increase. On the 30th, the “Beijing Digital Economy Development Report (2021-2022) – Building a Global Digital Economy Benchmark City” released at the 2022 Global Digital Economy Conference was the first to focus on the development of Beijing’s digital economy in the form of a blue book. Achievements and achievements. The report shows that in the past three years, the number of newly established enterprises in the core industries of digital economy in Beijing has increased by 10,000 annually, and the number of enterprises above designated size in the core industries of digital economy in the city has reached more than 8,000.

The digital economy is the core driving force of urban development, and cities are also the main positions for digital industrialization and industrial digitization. The Blue Book Research proposes a global digital economy benchmark city evaluation index system. According to estimates, from 2018 to 2021, Beijing’s global digital economy benchmark city index will increase by 71%, of which the digital infrastructure index has the fastest growth rate, with a four-year growth of 245%.

The data shows that in 2021, the added value of Beijing’s digital economy will reach 1,625.19 billion yuan, accounting for 40.4% of GDP, ranking first in the country. In the past three years, the number of newly established enterprises in the core industries of the digital economy has increased by an average of 10,000 per year, and there are more than 8,000 enterprises above designated size in the core industries of the digital economy in the city, accounting for 19% of the number of enterprises above designated size in the city. The number of large enterprises in the digital economy is increasing year by year, and the number of enterprises with a revenue of 100 billion will increase from 2 in 2018 to 5 in 2021; the number of 10 billion enterprises will increase from 39 in 2018 to 58 in 2021.

It is worth mentioning that the rapid development of Beijing’s digital economy has also led to the digitalization of industries and the digital transformation of enterprises. Helping mature cooperative merchants to increase the average labor efficiency by 35%, reduce the out-of-stock rate from 10% to below 2%, increase online orders by 90%, and reduce the average inventory turnover days by 20 days – selected in “2022 Beijing Industrial Internet Innovation Application Scenarios” The multi-point DMALL “Retail Unity Cloud” of “Case” guides the deep integration of online and offline integration of physical retail, realizes online for everyone and online for everything, assists the digital transformation and upgrading of physical retail, and achieves cost reduction and efficiency enhancement.

This is the epitome of the development of the digitally empowered industry. “Beijing digital basic technology enterprises have independent intellectual property rights, and financing drives the rapid growth of enterprises; digital empowerment enterprises have multi-industry layout, and the market share of products continues to expand; digital platform enterprises maintain growth and actively deploy new businesses; new models and new applications The important scenarios of similar enterprises should be tested first, and the application of products will be accelerated.” Lu Ya analyzed that the development of digital technology and the continuous expansion and integration of network information technology into traditional fields have created higher and higher requirements for talents with innovative capabilities, Future talents who integrate development, technology business, and management practices are standing at the forefront of the times. Beijing’s digital economy talent pool ranks at the forefront of the country, and the core drives the digital transformation of the economy.