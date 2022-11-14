Beijing’s “Epidemic Prevention Health Information Group Book” was launched on the 14th to help social institutions refine their epidemic prevention accounts

CCTV news client today (November 13), Beijing held the 412th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. At the press conference, Peng Xuehai, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, introduced that in order to implement the national epidemic prevention requirements and efficiently coordinate the capital’s epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, it is necessary to deal with the lack of epidemic prevention capabilities of social institutions and unclear epidemic prevention and control accounts. Difficulty, the test launched the “epidemic prevention health information group book” service. The “group book” is for social organizations. After registration, it can provide group inquiry services for the health status, nucleic acid days, and vaccine injections of the organization’s personnel. The epidemic prevention ledger will be transformed, and epidemic-related risks should be checked, and prevention and control work should be done scientifically and accurately.

“Group Book” is designed according to the principle of “simple, easy to use, and safe”, and provides four types of functions: organization building, personal filling, background comparison, and organization use.

The first is institutional construction. Through the WeChat applet “Comparison Registration Book”, the administrator of the institution enters the “Epidemic Prevention Health Information Group Book” column, and fills in the unit name, address, administrator name, ID number and mobile phone number. After personal identity verification, the program will display a two-dimensional The “group book” of the organization is generated by means of the code picture, and then you can share the “group book” QR code with the people who need service attention through WeChat forwarding or offline notification.

The second is personal filling. Individuals voluntarily scan the QR code of the “Group Book”, fill in their name, ID number, and mobile phone number information, and can join after a simple verification. When the “Group Book” is displayed, all other information except the name is desensitized.

The third is the background ratio. In order to ensure the stable operation of the system, in the early stage, we will firstly compare the data with the health treasure data in the background in batches every day, and regularly refresh the health information of the concerned groups to social institutions, and we will further improve it according to the usage situation.

The fourth is for institutional use. Social organizations can access the established “group book” through the WeChat applet, and they can view the health information of the people they follow, supervise and urge epidemic prevention and protection in accordance with epidemic prevention requirements, and respond to epidemic prevention risks in a timely and scientific manner.

“We will strictly implement the requirements of laws and regulations such as the “Data Security Law” and “Personal Information Protection Law”, adhere to the principle of minimizing collection, and the collected data is only used for epidemic prevention work. The collected information is stored on the municipal government affairs cloud, using encrypted storage , encrypted transmission, desensitization display and other technologies to ensure the security of personal information.” Peng Xuehai said.

Two tips for the use of the “Epidemic Prevention Health Information Group Book”:

First, the service is designed to facilitate social organizations to conduct daily epidemic prevention monitoring through the self-established “group book” to help them grasp the health status of groups in a timely manner.

Second, when an individual voluntarily joins the “group book”, please confirm the content and source of the QR code information, and if necessary, you can contact the administrator to verify, and then operate. In order to ensure the security of personal information, the program will compare the mobile phone number you filled in with the information retained by your health treasure, and the registration can be completed only after passing the SMS verification, so as to avoid others pretending to be your identity to operate, so when adding a certain In the “Group Book”, please fill in the mobile phone number saved in the health treasure. If you wish to opt out of a “group book”, you can contact the administrator. In the future, we will further improve the system functions, provide online withdrawal application services, and gradually simplify the content and procedures for you to fill in the verification.

The “Group Book” service will be put into trial operation on November 14th. At that time, you are welcome to search for the WeChat applet “Comparison Registration Book” to download and use. Beijing will continue to ensure the operation, optimize and improve functions, and respond to everyone’s use in a timely manner. During the process, we will strive to provide better services for social institutions to do a good job in epidemic prevention.