Beijing’s first self-innovative artificial intelligence technology talent training system landed in Mentougou

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, May 9th (Reporter Meng Zhu) On May 8th, the Beijing Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation and Development Talent Summit Forum was held in Mentougou District, Beijing. Valley” to help build Mentougou District into a highland of artificial intelligence industry talents in Beijing and even the whole country, and explore and build a new path for Beijing’s artificial intelligence industry talent cultivation. At the meeting, the city’s first artificial intelligence algorithm field professional talent policy and the city’s first artificial intelligence field talent training plan were released simultaneously.

At the same time, Mentougou District hired Ni Guangnan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, as an expert consultant for the development of the artificial intelligence industry in the “West Beijing Wisdom Valley” to further promote the development of the artificial intelligence industry in Mentougou District.

Mentougou District builds the city’s artificial intelligence industry talent training base

At the event site, the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, Mentougou District, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. signed an ecological training agreement for artificial intelligence talents. The Beijing Municipal Education Commission will rely on the resources of the city’s universities and cooperate with Mentougou District to build an “industry-education integration education base”, and make precise efforts to introduce and cultivate artificial intelligence strategic scientists, technology leaders and innovation teams, outstanding engineers, and outstanding young talents. The combination of tracking training and practical training will make Mentougou District a talent training base for the city’s artificial intelligence industry.

Among them, the “2023 Shengteng Artificial Intelligence Teacher Training Program” will launch a teacher training program based on the independent innovation industry ecology for colleges and universities in Beijing, and create an amplifier for talent training in the field of artificial intelligence. Mentougou District also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Beijing Association for Science and Technology to jointly build an “Academician and Expert Service Center”, an Academician and Expert Workstation, and a regional innovation consortium to guide various innovation elements to accelerate the accumulation in the field of artificial intelligence.

“Jingxi Talent Port” carries the talent training program in the field of artificial intelligence

At the same time, in order to help the introduction and cultivation of artificial intelligence key technology professionals, Mentougou District will cooperate with Tsinghua University, Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, North China University of Technology, Beijing Technology and Business University and other colleges and universities, relying on leading Internet companies and professional platform institutions , to jointly create the “Jingxi Artificial Intelligence Collaborative Innovation Talent Port” (hereinafter referred to as “Jingxi Talent Port”) project, focusing on building a one-stop talent service center, a generative artificial intelligence teaching and training platform, and an artificial intelligence online talent market platform The Jingxi Talent Port, which integrates “one center and three platforms” and an international exchange platform, promotes policy sharing and resource sharing, and gathers high-end “talent pools”.

Jingxi Talent Port will help the commercial transformation of scientific research achievements through the integration of school, enterprise and local resources, and create an independent and controllable intelligent base in an all-round way, equipped with artificial intelligence software and hardware infrastructure, industry-driven curriculum system and “learning-practicing-training” -Competition” four-in-one talent training program, as well as configuration of full life cycle achievement incubation services, innovation and entrepreneurship support services and the first phase of 1,700 square meters of space carrier. At the same time, the Mentougou District government will provide preferential computing power, algorithm talent policies and open practice docking for enterprises in the district. Contests and the release of artificial intelligence scenarios to reveal the leaderboard, etc.

The city’s first talent policy in the field of artificial intelligence algorithms provides precise support

At the event, Mentougou District issued the city’s first policy on specialized talents in the field of artificial intelligence algorithms – “Several Supporting Measures for the Implementation of Algorithmic Talent Gathering Actions to Build a “West Beijing Wisdom Valley”” (referred to as “Mentougou Ten Rules for Algorithmic Talents”). As a key area for the layout of artificial intelligence in Beijing, Mentougou District combines the actual needs of regional industrial development, on the basis of giving general support to talents in key industries, and expands talent support to key elements of industry segments. 10 aspects such as financing and financing guarantee provide precise support for the innovation and entrepreneurship of artificial intelligence algorithm talents.

The “Ten Rules for Mentougou Algorithmic Talents” clearly states that for algorithmic talents who start a business, they will be admitted to the “Algorithm Maker Space” free of charge for the first three years, and provide computing power subsidies; establish an “Algorithm Exchange” and “Jingxi Zhigu Financing Service Platform” to carry out Artificial intelligence algorithm operation and trading pilots, support algorithm talents to list and trade algorithm products, and provide convenient financing services for algorithm talents in the establishment of enterprises, scientific research and development, etc.; Talents, the highest reward is 5 million yuan; provide service guarantees for algorithm talents in the introduction and settlement, talent rental housing, green channels for medical treatment, school-age children entering kindergartens, etc.

“Mentougou District focuses on the needs of specialized and new enterprises in the field of artificial intelligence, cultivates and gathers outstanding talents, further increases the training and introduction of talents in short supply in the field of artificial intelligence, and continuously promotes the development of the artificial intelligence industry.” The relevant person in charge of Mentougou District said, Mentougou The district will further gather outstanding talents in the field of artificial intelligence to join and do a good job in service guarantee. In the future, based on the development needs of the artificial intelligence industry, we will continue to improve the construction of the artificial intelligence industry talent training system, vigorously introduce and train urgently needed talents, continue to optimize the artificial intelligence industry ecology, promote the accelerated accumulation of the artificial intelligence industry, and actively build artificial intelligence with great influence. The innovation and development highland of intelligent industry.

(Editors in charge: Meng Zhu, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see