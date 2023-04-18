Beijing’s groundwater has risen year after year, and 880 springs have resurfaced – Xinhua English.news.cn

Original Title: The 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Beijing Hydrological General Station Opens up a New Space for Urban Hydrological Services Beijing’s groundwater has risen year after year, and 880 springs have resurfaced Chenjiazhuang spring “resurrected” after filling water in Yongding River April 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Beijing Hydrological Station. In the course of 60 years, from being mainly responsible for the testing of 17 river hydrological stations in the city at the beginning to now as the technical support unit of the Municipal Water Affairs Bureau, in the optimization of water resource allocation and scientific scheduling, water environment protection, water ecological construction and restoration play an important role. The Beijing Hydrological General Station has opened up a new space for urban hydrological services. In 2020, the “Beijing Water Ecological Monitoring and Health Evaluation Report” will be released to the public for the first time. The results of Beijing’s spring water resources investigation work have been released… One by one, the heavy release and each piece of accurate data convey to the society various “iron proofs” that the health of Beijing’s water ecology continues to improve. In October last year, a report on the investigation of spring water resources in Beijing “produced” by the Beijing Hydrological General Station ushered in a “highlight” moment for the previously “little-known” spring water. The data shows that among the city’s 1,361 springs, 880 have water flowing in them, and the flow ratio is about 64.7%. Spring water quality in Beijing is generally good On the morning of early spring, the apricot blossoms on the sunny slope of Miaofeng Mountain in Mentougou are blooming. Not far from the valley is the Yongding River, which is turbulent because it is starting to replenish water. In a mountain nest, surrounded by green bamboos, a clear spring gurgled upwards. Chen Xiaonian, the old party secretary of Chenjiazhuang Village, bent down and took a handful of water to drink, “It’s so sweet, it tasted like this when I was young, friends In summer, we use spring water to eat watermelons and cucumbers on ice, hey, the water is sweet, and the melons are also sweet, sweet and cool.” Chen Xiaonian clearly remembers that the Yongding River stopped flowing for the first time in 1982, and the spring dried up soon after. , there is no water. “In the past few years since 2019, the Yongding River has been supplemented with water. After nearly 40 years, the Chenjiazhuang Spring has been revived. You see, the bamboo we planted outside is dead, but the surrounding area of ​​​​the spring is growing well, and it is always green in winter. “ In Xiehejian Village, not far from Chenjiazhuang Spring, the Xiehe Jiandong Spring also re-emerged in July 2021 after being cut off for more than ten years. On the banks of the Yongding River, the spring water can be seen crossing the road through buried pipes. into the Yongding River. “When it resurged, the water volume was so large that it rushed onto the road at one point. Therefore, artificial landscapes were built in some villages, and the remaining water was newly laid with buried pipes to lead it into the Yongding River.” Chen Tianxiao, Water Resources Division, Mentougou District Water Affairs Bureau explain. According to his introduction, since the Yongding River was filled with water, the groundwater level in Mentougou District has risen considerably, and many springs have resurged. According to preliminary statistics in Mentougou District, nearly 30 springs have resumed gushing. “The geological structure of the Chenjiazhuang Spring is Ordovician, and its trend is in the same direction as the channel of the Yongding River. After our demonstration, it is indeed an achievement of ecological water replenishment in the Yongding River Basin. The resurgence is proof that the groundwater level has risen after continuous water replenishment.” Chen Tianxiao said. Not only Mentougou, Beijing Youth Daily reporter learned that many springs in Huairou, Changping and other areas have also recovered. For example, about 10 kilometers upstream of Taoyukou Reservoir in Changping, in the river channel covered by huge rocks, a clear mountain stream converges into a small pool. On the surface of the water, a few stars of aquatic plants stand against the clear flowing water, which is particularly vibrant in the slightly cold early spring. “It’s going to be more than ten years without water. This time it’s good. It’s been a winter and I haven’t seen it dry!” Li Changfa, who has lived in a nearby village for decades, was amazed. And about 30 minutes’ drive south from the mountain stream is Qincheng Spring with a history of thousands of years. Qincheng Spring used to be the main source of water for nearby residents’ living, breeding and agricultural irrigation. Since the 1970s, the flow of Qincheng Spring has gradually decreased, and there have been intermittent interruptions in the 1990s. In 2002, the spring was completely dried up… and in August 2021, after two heavy rains, Qincheng Spring also recovered miraculously and began to gush. For a time, tourists kept coming, rushing to visit this “spring spanning thousands of years”. In Huairou District, 36 springs resurfaced at one time. In fact, the spring water is also known as the “natural outcrop of groundwater”, and the resurgent spring water also reflects the dynamic changes of Beijing’s groundwater resources. Zhao Hongyan, deputy director of the Groundwater Monitoring and Evaluation Section of the Beijing Hydrological General Station, pointed out that in 2021, Beijing will usher in a wet year, with an average rainfall of 924 mm in the city. “This has aroused great concern from our water system personnel, realizing that doing a good job in groundwater (spring water) resource investigation will play an important role in the protection, management and restoration of spring water. Therefore, at the beginning of last year, we launched the city-wide spring water investigation project, Mainly focus on the springs distributed in 10 districts including Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Mentougou, Changping, Yanqing, Huairou, Miyun, Pinggu, etc., to find out the spring water resurgence, water volume, water quality, development and utilization of spring water, etc. “ The final survey results show that the water quality of the springs is generally good; there are mainly 7 hot springs with a water temperature higher than 25°C. “We selected 400 springs to test the water samples, and nearly 90% of the water can meet the standard of grade III groundwater quality. “Zhao Hongyan said that the types of spring water utilization are mainly living and ecological landscape utilization, supplemented by production utilization. From the perspective of location, there are relatively many springs in mountainous areas, such as Huairou, Mentougou, Miyun, etc., and some springs have more than 300 springs. Year after year groundwater has risen leading to resurgence of springs “We also selected 135 springs for dynamic monitoring of the spring water. The annual outflow of the spring water can reach nearly 70 million square meters, which has been greatly improved compared with the previous one.” Zhao Hongyan believes that so many springs have resurfaced. It is the inevitable result of groundwater rising year after year. He pointed out that, first of all, he benefited from “Heaven’s help”. The precipitation conditions in Beijing have been relatively stable in recent years, especially in the “ultra-long flood season” in 2021, which has a lot of rainfall, which provides strong support for Beijing’s groundwater restoration work. “What’s more important is ‘people’s efforts’.” Zhao Hongyan said that after the “South Water” entered Beijing at the end of 2014, it became the main source of water to meet Beijing’s urban water demand, providing groundwater with an opportunity to “recover and recuperate”. Pinggu, Huairou and other emergency water sources gradually resumed “hot backup”, and the groundwater level began to rise. At the same time, with the support of various types of external water, Beijing has completed the ecological water replenishment work in Yongding River, Chaobai River and other river basins. The groundwater level along the river has risen and the storage capacity has been improved. In addition, in recent years, Beijing has continued to promote the comprehensive control of groundwater overexploitation by strictly controlling groundwater exploitation, strengthening water conservation in key areas, and doing a good job in water source replacement, which has played an important role in the recovery of groundwater. In 2015, the second year after the south water entered Beijing, Beijing started large-scale replacement of self-provided wells and reduced production of groundwater sources. In 2019, the “Beijing Comprehensive Action Plan for Overexploitation of Groundwater” was issued, focusing on promoting the governance tasks of “control, management, regulation, adjustment, replacement, and replenishment”, and groundwater has the confidence to further recover. As of the end of 2021, the groundwater level in the plain area of ​​Beijing has risen by 9.64 meters for six consecutive years. According to the latest monitoring data released by the Beijing Hydrological Central Station, on April 3, the average buried depth of groundwater in the plains of the city was 16.29 meters. Compared with the same period of last year, the groundwater level rose by an average of 0.37 meters, and the groundwater reserves increased by 190 million cubic meters. “Currently, the groundwater level in most areas of Beijing’s plain area is still at the highest level in the same period in recent years.” Zhao Hongyan said. On December 28, 2021, the average buried depth of groundwater in the city’s plain area was 16.39 meters; on March 14, 2022, the average buried depth of groundwater in the city’s plain area was 16.30 meters; It is 16.29 meters. These three sets of data made Zhao Hongyan feel very at ease, “Beijing’s groundwater level is stable!” Beijing to start automatic monitoring of spring water flow With the resurgence of many springs, groundwater, an “invisible” water resource, can be seen. In Zhao Hongyan's view, the ecological value of spring water and the high added value it brings to agricultural products make the resurgence of spring water more "valuable". For example, he said that there is a group of Ganchi springs near Nanganchi Village, Changgou Town, Fangshan District. The village is rich in rice, and the villagers there also use the spring water for agricultural irrigation. Changgou Yutang rice irrigated with spring water is as famous as Haidian Jingxi rice and Shunyi Qing rice. Every year before the harvest season, it is sold out. The Jingbai pears irrigated with spring water in Xiluopo Village in Mentougou are also well-known. "More villagers near the springs develop eco-tourism, and their operating income will also increase." So, will the management of springs be limited to spring water investigation? of course not. Zhao Hongyan said that on the basis of the results of this spring water investigation, the directory of spring water in Beijing is being compiled, and the distribution map of spring water in the whole city and districts is being drawn. At the same time, it is also necessary to promote the establishment of a network of key spring monitoring stations, explore the establishment of a spring water protection management system, and form a long-term spring water management mechanism. “The overflow of spring water is also an important amount of groundwater discharge. This amount was only obtained through simple surveys before. With the increase of spring water resurgence, we will select 10 springs for automatic monitoring of flow throughout the year. The flow will be more accurately grasped, and the effect of groundwater recharge can also be seen, which becomes an important reference for water volume scheduling and allocation.” Zhao Hongyan revealed that the automatic monitoring platform will select large springs, important springs, and springs with relatively large flows for monitoring. “The springs with large water output, good water quality, and suitable for long-term water flow observation points are the objects we consider. We have already figured out the number of springs with these basic conditions, and we have also conducted on-site surveys. We will give priority to 10 of them. For example, Huangcaowa Spring in Pinggu District is located in a village with a relatively good surrounding environment, which is suitable for setting up monitoring facilities on site. Generally speaking, compared with rivers and lakes, the spring water has a smaller flow rate and a smaller cross-section, so it meets the spring water monitoring conditions We have to carefully design the selection of equipment, instruments and sections.” At the same time, a reporter from the Beiqing Daily also learned that various districts have also begun to use their brains on spring water protection. For example, Mentougou District has started to promote the work of “resurgence of hundreds of springs”. Chen Tianxiao said that according to the latest data of the 2022 census, Mentougou has 234 springs in the account, and 106 in the flowing springs. Next, the geological and hydrological work in the spring supply area will be started. Ensure that “there is no water resurgence, the amount of water is raised less, and the water flows for a long time”. Combining work such as control of mining pressure, water quality improvement, citizens’ affinity for water, rural revitalization, mother river protection, etc., standardization work such as formulating spring water protection atlas specifications. “This year, we will pilot the Longtan Spring in Tanzhe Temple and the Mazhiyuan Spring in Xiluopo Village, Wangping Town. The former is mainly combined with the creation of 5A scenic spots, and is combined with the thousand-year-old temple for its cultural significance; the latter is related to rural revitalization. In combination, the former residence of Ma Zhiyuan, one of the “Four Masters of Yuan Opera”, is in Xiluopo Village. More tourists will turn the spring water into a business card in the west of Beijing. At the same time, a spring water monitoring platform will be established before the end of the year to ensure the safety of the spring water before allowing tourists to drink it. Next year, it will be fully rolled out in combination with river basins and towns , strive to bring more ecological benefits to the villagers around the spring, and continue to maintain the results of ecological water conservation.” on site The health status of water ecology continues to improve, and health indicator species appear frequently High body squid, colorful stone squid, Chinese medaka, Chinese sand loach, loach, wheat ear fish… “In the corner of the corridor in the 8-story office building of the Beijing Hydrological General Station, a 1.2-meter-long and 1.7-meter-high The rice fish tank often attracts people to stop. The water plants in the tank are dense, and more than 20 kinds of small fish shuttle among them. The bottom of the tank is also laid with bottom sand and pebbles. Tadpoles, dragonfly larvae, etc. all come from real waters in Beijing. “Huang Zhenfang, deputy director of the Municipal Hydrological Central Station, introduced that these are not ordinary ornamental fish, but live fish collected by the water ecological monitoring team of the Municipal Hydrological Central Station during the annual water ecological monitoring work. “Every time we collect a new type of fish, we will put it in the fish tank. You see, this colorful fish is commonly known as multicolored fish, and its scientific name is squid. It is the wind vane of the health of the aquatic ecology.” Huang Zhenfang pointed out Looking at a group of small fish in the fish tank, he said, “This kind of fish has high requirements on the water ecological environment. It can only survive and multiply in waters with good water quality, sufficient dissolved oxygen, perfect habitat conditions, and healthy water ecological indicators. Now the North Canal, the Tidal Reduction River The multicolored fish has become a widespread species in the waters of this city, which shows that the construction of water ecological civilization has achieved remarkable results.” Huang Zhenfang said that there are 85 wild fish species recorded in Beijing’s history. The ecological survey team of the Hydrological General Station has observed 61 species of living organisms, which have recovered to 72% of the highest level in history, indicating that the city’s water ecosystem is recovering well. According to Wu Dianwei, deputy director of the Municipal Hydrology Station, the station has carried out water ecological monitoring since 2009. The number of water ecological monitoring stations has increased from 22 to 166, and the number of evaluated water bodies has increased from 48 to 148, covering the main water bodies of the five major water systems in the city and the No. 1 water body. All wetlands in the first and second batches of wetland lists. “Through the monitoring and data collection of river and lake habitat indicators, physical and chemical indicators, aquatic organisms and other water ecological elements, analyze and evaluate the health status and changes of the water ecosystem, and provide a basis for the protection and restoration of the water ecosystem. The important content of management is of great significance to accelerate the construction of water ecological civilization in this city.” Wu Dianwei said. In fact, since the release of the “Beijing Water Ecological Monitoring and Health Evaluation Report (2019)” to the public for the first time in 2020, the Beijing Hydrological Central Station has handed over answers to Beijing’s water ecological health for three consecutive years. “Although the number of sites we monitor and the number of water bodies we evaluate are increasing, judging from the comprehensive health index of water bodies, the proportion of healthy water bodies has increased from 73% to 85.8% at the highest. At the same time, including zooplankton, macrobenthos, aquatic The number of plant and fish species has increased, showing that Beijing’s aquatic biodiversity is becoming more and more abundant.” Liu Bo, head of the Water Ecological Monitoring and Evaluation Section of the Municipal Hydrological General Station, said that the 2022 “Beijing Water Ecological Monitoring and Health Evaluation Report” At present, it has been basically completed, and it will be announced to the public after the review procedures. At the same time, in 2021, the Municipal Hydrological General Station also released the “Beijing Water Ecological Health Level Indicator Species (2021 Edition)” list. In the list, broad-finned carp, Chinese medaka, horse-mouthed fish, cocked-billed red carp, carp (commonly known as multicolored fish), and Chinese new rice shrimp are selected as indicator species for aquatic ecological health levels. When these species exist and can survive long-term health, It can be preliminarily judged that the water body is at a healthy level. “During the water ecological monitoring process in 2021, we found that species indicating water ecological health levels appeared frequently, their distribution range gradually expanded, and their numbers also increased greatly.” The distribution of health grade indicator species in the reach and Juma River was the most abundant. In urban plain river sections and healthy lake water bodies, “colorful fish” are the most widely distributed. It is noteworthy that Beijing’s second-class aquatic wildlife protection animals, horse mouth fish and broadfin carp, have also become “frequent visitors”. “This shows that the protection and restoration of water ecology in Beijing has achieved results, and aquatic organisms have shown a double improvement in ‘quantity’ and ‘quality’.” Liu Bo said. Photographer/Reporter Liu Chang Memorabilia of Hydrological Events in Beijing in the Past 60 Years ◎ April 1963 The Beijing Hydrological General Station was officially established, and its main task is to be responsible for the testing of 17 river hydrological stations in the city. ◎ Since 1978 Carry out manual monitoring of groundwater levels. ◎ Started in 1999 Carry out the construction of automatic groundwater level monitoring wells. By the end of 2022, the number of dedicated automatic monitoring wells for groundwater levels will reach 952, forming a groundwater monitoring station network system with “reasonable layout, dedicated wells, automatic monitoring, and real-time evaluation”. ◎ 2009 Take the lead in carrying out water ecological monitoring in the national water conservancy system. By 2022, the number of water ecological monitoring stations will increase from 22 to 166, and the number of evaluated water bodies will increase from 17 to 148, covering the city’s five major river basins, major rivers, reservoirs, lakes and all wetlands. , to achieve full coverage dynamically. ◎ 2018 It took the lead in completing the construction of the national groundwater monitoring project (Beijing part), which can conduct real-time analysis of groundwater dynamics in important water sources and areas affected by ecological water replenishment, and use actual data to reflect the “benefit” of water replenishment. ◎ 2019 A numerical model of groundwater flow in the plain area was established to simulate the impact of scenarios such as ecological water replenishment and water source exploitation on groundwater dynamics. ◎ 2020 Released the “Beijing Aquatic Ecological Monitoring and Health Evaluation Report” to the public for the first time, formulated two local standards in Beijing, “Technical Specifications for Aquatic Organism Survey” and “Technical Specifications for Water Ecological Health Evaluation”, and compiled the “Atlas of Common Aquatic Animals and Plants in Beijing” “. ◎ 2021 Release the list of “Beijing Water Ecological Health Level Indicator Species (2021 Edition)” to the public. ◎ 2022 The results of the investigation of spring water resources in Beijing have been released. 