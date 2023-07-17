Beijing’s Major Railway Stations Implement Cooling Measures to Beat the Summer Heat

In Response to Severe Heat, Beijing Railway Stations Implement Cooling Measures

Since the beginning of summer, Beijing has been enduring sweltering temperatures, and the high heat continues to impact the city. As it is also the peak season for summer transportation, railway stations in the capital are experiencing high passenger volumes. To ensure the comfort of passengers, the seven major railway station districts in Beijing have implemented various cooling measures.

According to the Management Committee of Beijing’s key station districts, each station area has taken steps to alleviate the effects of the heat. Measures include installing parasols in waiting halls, extending the operating hours of air conditioners in taxi dispatching stations, placing electric fans in online car-hailing waiting areas, and installing sunshades in bus waiting areas. These efforts aim to provide a more comfortable travel environment for passengers and drivers.

Passengers who have used Beijing South Railway Station during the summer season are familiar with the second-floor waiting hall, which is designed with an arched glass roof that allows natural light to filter in. However, during the peak of summer, the glass roof fails to shield passengers from the scorching sun, resulting in direct exposure to sunlight. To address this issue, the South Railway Station recently upgraded the waiting hall’s glass roof. A nano-material has been applied to the roof, which blocks ultraviolet rays, infrared rays, and some visible light. This new coating also offers insulation against the heat.

A significant development in the cooling measures at the South Railway Station is the installation of large parasols in the central waiting seat area on the second floor of the waiting hall. These parasols cover approximately 20 seats each and provide shade to passengers. Amidst the Summer Games, Beijing South Railway Station sends an average of 180,000 passengers daily. In addition to fully utilizing air conditioning units, the station has purchased and set up 102 parasols in the central waiting seats section. Passengers can now take advantage of the shade provided by these “parasol flowers.”

According to the responsible party at Beijing South Railway Station, the opening and closing of the parasols are adjusted dynamically based on the weather conditions. During periods of rainfall, the parasols are closed to allow natural light into the station. However, when the weather is hot, all the parasols remain open. In addition to these measures, Beijing South Railway Station also adjusts the opening times of the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway and the Beijing-Tianjin intercity four rapid entry halls on the underground transfer layer. This adjustment allows passengers to enter the station through a relatively cooler underground layer.

All major railway station districts in Beijing have implemented measures to combat the high temperature. The West Railway Station Office, for example, employs an “operation + monitoring + regulation” method to control the outbound system’s temperature. They have replaced old and damaged filters, conducted maintenance on air conditioning units, and installed temperature and humidity monitors in crowded areas such as parking lots, subway halls, and dining areas.

At Fengtai Station Office, sprinklers are used to humidify the south square of the station area, bus depots, and temporary pedestrian corridors during hot weather. Sunshade nets have also been set up in various locations to provide shade for passengers passing by. The Chaoyang Station Office has installed electric fans in the underground online car-hailing area and lowered the air-conditioning temperature in the taxi dispatching station area to enhance passenger comfort. Additionally, they have installed awnings in the bus waiting area and continuously sprinkled water in the east square to reduce the ambient temperature.

In a recent development, the newly upgraded indoor ticket hall at Beijing Railway Station has been put into operation. This ticket hall covers an area of over 600 square meters and features 11 manual ticket windows and 18 self-service machines. The indoor ticket hall has resolved the issue of passengers queuing outdoors during peak periods. As a result, the outdoor self-service ticket sales and collection areas have been demolished.

With these measures in place, Beijing’s railway stations are working to combat the continuous high temperatures and ensure a more comfortable travel experience for passengers. The installation of “solar umbrella flowers” at Beijing South Railway Station’s waiting hall is just one example of the efforts being made to provide relief from the scorching heat.

